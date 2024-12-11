The Ipsos iSay Community Wants To Reward You For Sharing Your Opinions
Ipsos, one of the world's largest and oldest market research firms, wants to reward you for sharing your opinions. Ipsos iSay is run directly by market researchers who are genuinely interested in learning what you think about a wide range of topics. This rewards community gives members an opportunity to voice their opinion on various products and brands via research studies. There are opportunities to test new or redesigned products before they end up on a store shelves, participate in discussion boards where your voice is valued, and even conduct research while shopping.
Ipsos iSay gives you a chance to be the boss, sharing your opinion, earning rewards, and shaping the future. For every study you complete, you can earn points that are redeemable for gift cards, cash transfers, and charitable donations. All it takes is three simple steps to sign up, and it's free. If you decide you'd no longer like to participate, you can opt out of the program at any time.
Ipsos has been gathering and disseminating data for its clients since 1975, so it understands the changing climate of information sharing. Today, Ipsos impacts more than 90 countries, meaning that when you join Ipsos iSay, your voice reaches a global scale. Let's take a look at the different ways you can get involved with this exciting rewards community.
There are so many ways to earn Ipsos iSay rewards
Everybody enjoys sharing their ideas in different ways. That's why the Ipsos iSay Rewards Community offers a wide variety of participation options.
Live studies are a great way for iSay members to share their thoughts in an interactive fashion, collaborating with other participants and bouncing ideas off them in real-time scheduled sessions.
Those who enjoy a more hands-on experience can test and evaluate new products getting ready to go to market and share feedback in a follow-up survey.
Ipsos also facilitates special communities where you can join a topic-based research group. You'll jot down your feedback on a discussion board and fill out ongoing surveys, but best of all, you can get to know others in the group and build a digital community.
Activity journals are yet another way to get involved with Ipsos iSay. An activity journal allows you to provide feedback while you shop. It's quick, convenient, and perfect for someone who wants to make an impact without committing a large amount of time. No matter how you like to be heard, there's an Ipsos iSay option for everybody.
Join the Ipsos iSay community in three easy steps
Before you join Ipsos iSay, it's worth noting that there might be some minor differences depending on the region or country in which you reside. To sign up, follow these simple steps:
-
Visit the Ipsos iSay registration page.Advertisement
-
Fill out all of your basic contact information on the registration form and agree to the legal terms of service.
-
Verify your email address.
-
Fill out profile questions and validate your mobile number.
After prospective members complete their profile, Ipsos iSay runs a series of quality checks to verify the answers. Be aware that if for any reason a check is failed, the prospective member's account is flagged, and they won't be allowed to join the Ipsos iSay community. This gives members the assurance that they're joining a community that values credibility.
Once your account is set up, you're ready to dive in, make your voice heard, and enjoy feeling valued and rewarded for sharing your ideas. Give it a try today!