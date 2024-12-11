The Ipsos iSay Community Wants To Reward You For Sharing Your Opinions

Ipsos, one of the world's largest and oldest market research firms, wants to reward you for sharing your opinions. Ipsos iSay is run directly by market researchers who are genuinely interested in learning what you think about a wide range of topics. This rewards community gives members an opportunity to voice their opinion on various products and brands via research studies. There are opportunities to test new or redesigned products before they end up on a store shelves, participate in discussion boards where your voice is valued, and even conduct research while shopping.

Ipsos iSay gives you a chance to be the boss, sharing your opinion, earning rewards, and shaping the future. For every study you complete, you can earn points that are redeemable for gift cards, cash transfers, and charitable donations. All it takes is three simple steps to sign up, and it's free. If you decide you'd no longer like to participate, you can opt out of the program at any time.

Ipsos has been gathering and disseminating data for its clients since 1975, so it understands the changing climate of information sharing. Today, Ipsos impacts more than 90 countries, meaning that when you join Ipsos iSay, your voice reaches a global scale. Let's take a look at the different ways you can get involved with this exciting rewards community.

