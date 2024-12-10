The Hohem iSteady M7 Lets You Master Every Move
Ever watch a family video of your last family reunion or trip to the river and the entire experience was shaky and wobbly, giving you more of a roller coaster experience than a cinematic one? That's because whoever made the video didn't use a gimbal. Gimbals are excellent little gadgets that stabilize your smartphone, producing silky smooth footage with every movement.
Hohem has unveiled the iSteady M7 Smartphone gimbal, a groundbreaking AI-tracking stabilizer. Unlike other gimbals on the market, the Hohem iSteady M7 doesn't require you to download a companion app on your smartphone to work. The AI tracking in the M7 enhances tracking your subjects, whether human or a pet, with every movement. Hohem iSteady M7 provides seamless subject-tracking through all the native camera apps and all third-party apps like FaceTime, Zoom, and TikTok, allowing users to move freely and create hands-free videos, live streams, and video calls. Moreover, it comes with a detachable 1.4-inch touchscreen controller, giving easy management over settings as well as real-time visuals.
Not only does the iSteady M7 support a wide variety of smartphones — up to 500 grams, or 1.1 pounds, and with a width of 58 to 90 mm — it will also accommodate microphones and other accessories, as well. Included in the box with the M7 gimbal are the AI tracker, tripod, detachable touchscreen controller, USB-C charging cable, a carrying case, and the quick start guide.
The iSteady M7 specs are impressive compared to M6
The M6 could only support smartphones with a weight up to 400g (0.88 pounds), whereas the M7 can support phones up to 500g (1.1 pounds). The iSteady M7's 3200 mAh battery will give you 12 hours of use before it needs a charge. Plus, it only takes two hours to get it fully charged.
By comparison, the M6 provides 2600mAh and offers between six and eight hours of power if users simultaneously engage the AI tracking and fill light and wait three hours for a charge. However, it's possible to squeeze 18 hours of continuous use out of the iSteady M6 without AI tracking or fill light.
The real standout feature of the iSteady M7 is its 1.4-inch touchscreen controller, which is a major improvement from the M6. It's larger than the M6's 0.91-inch screen, but most of all, it's detachable and provides a real-time preview, giving you more freedom when you are shooting. Then there's the M7's 193mm (7.59 inches) extendable rods and 360° infinite tracking feature that lets you capture some otherwise impossible angles.
The Hohem iSteady M7 is available today
The iSteady M7 houses a best-in-class 3200mAh battery that delivers up to 12 hours of battery life. Hohem packed a gesture control feature into the Hohem iSteady M7 that enables hands-free tracking for a truly automated shooting experience. Thanks to its sleek yet minimalist design, making videography and photography extremely smooth and shake-free. The new detachable touchscreen controller provides real-time preview, so you can shoot with confidence.
Get ready to elevate your video experience and Hohem iSteady M7 is now available for purchase via the Hohem official store and Amazon.