The Hohem iSteady M7 Lets You Master Every Move

Ever watch a family video of your last family reunion or trip to the river and the entire experience was shaky and wobbly, giving you more of a roller coaster experience than a cinematic one? That's because whoever made the video didn't use a gimbal. Gimbals are excellent little gadgets that stabilize your smartphone, producing silky smooth footage with every movement.

Hohem has unveiled the iSteady M7 Smartphone gimbal, a groundbreaking AI-tracking stabilizer. Unlike other gimbals on the market, the Hohem iSteady M7 doesn't require you to download a companion app on your smartphone to work. The AI tracking in the M7 enhances tracking your subjects, whether human or a pet, with every movement. Hohem iSteady M7 provides seamless subject-tracking through all the native camera apps and all third-party apps like FaceTime, Zoom, and TikTok, allowing users to move freely and create hands-free videos, live streams, and video calls. Moreover, it comes with a detachable 1.4-inch touchscreen controller, giving easy management over settings as well as real-time visuals.

Not only does the iSteady M7 support a wide variety of smartphones — up to 500 grams, or 1.1 pounds, and with a width of 58 to 90 mm — it will also accommodate microphones and other accessories, as well. Included in the box with the M7 gimbal are the AI tracker, tripod, detachable touchscreen controller, USB-C charging cable, a carrying case, and the quick start guide.