You Should Be Using Wood Earphones — Here's Why
When it comes to state-of-the-art tech, a lot of people might conjure up images of sleek titanium or pristine white gadgets, but one undersung material is good, old-fashioned wood. In fact, when it comes to audio technology, wood is actually the best material you can be using for a handful of different reasons, which is why some manufacturers and consumers are beginning to realize just how useful wood can be in innovative, ultramodern tech — recently, Japan even launched a wooden satellite into space.
Researchers at the University of Maryland have studied the benefits of wood in speaker technology, noting that "in addition to the advantages of abundance and renewability, cellulose wood fibers offer extraordinary mechanical properties." These properties could outperform more commonly used materials like plastic, metal, and ceramic and reduce the amount of energy consumed during manufacturing. In a sense, what's old is new again.
For centuries — if not much longer — musicians and the craftsmen who make instruments like violins, cellos, and pianos have understood the importance of wood when it comes to sound quality. That's exactly why, even today, many high-end speakers and headphones for audiophiles, professional sound engineers, and music producers are built from wood. It comes down to basic science — the molecular structure and density of wood, which is fibrous and porous, allows it to naturally absorb sound waves and dissipate their energy throughout its structure, rather than reflect them back with unwanted echoes and reverb. This creates a rich, warm sound profile that literally resonates with those who have an ear for fine-tuned music.
This is also why many great concert halls, churches, and other large rooms where music is often played use wooden walls and furniture, as opposed to fancier materials like marble, porcelain, or stainless steel. Personal audio products like earphones that use wood can bring this balanced, immersive audio experience straight to your ears so you can close your eyes and imagine yourself in such a grand concert hall.
Wood earphones have a sophisticated and artisan look, feel, and sound
Besides straight up sounding better, there are many other advantages to using wood in audio devices like earphones and speakers. By its very nature (no pun intended), wooden housings and earcups espouse an earthy, natural aesthetic that allow those wearing them to showcase their personal values through a simple, yet sophisticated, artistic style. For those of us who value sustainability in a world that increasingly places emphasis on disposable, mass produced products, the artisan vibe and handcrafted touch offered by headphones that use wood make as much of a visual statement as an aural one.
Additionally, there is an elegance to wood that evokes the patrons of the arts dressed in their finest, sitting in chamber halls and listening to classical music without electronic amplification. The timeless appeal of wood, when paired with this traditional appreciation of music, is the perfect creative vibe. Accessories like headphones become not just another trendy gadget, but rather an extension of your artistic or musical lifestyle.
Wood is an eco-conscious material while still remaining versatile and modern
Now more than ever, those of us who are environmentally-conscious are looking for any and every way we can reduce our carbon footprint and live a more sustainable, ethical lifestyle. By incorporating wood and emphasizing natural materials, brands like Symphonized show they care as much about the planet as they do providing high-quality audio through their products. While wearing a pair of handcrafted headphones — such as Symphonized's NRG In-Ear Wood Earbuds — you can promote your commitment to sustainability while also feeling better about using a device that is mindful of climate change.
That doesn't mean headphones like these are precious antiques using 17th century technology, however. In fact, just the opposite is true. The Symphonized NRG In-Ear Wood Earbuds and wooden headphones like it are versatile and jam packed with modern functionality such as remote mics and deep bass drivers. Even casual listeners can get the most out of their music streaming accounts with a relatively affordable pair of wooden headphones.
