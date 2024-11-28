You Should Be Using Wood Earphones — Here's Why

When it comes to state-of-the-art tech, a lot of people might conjure up images of sleek titanium or pristine white gadgets, but one undersung material is good, old-fashioned wood. In fact, when it comes to audio technology, wood is actually the best material you can be using for a handful of different reasons, which is why some manufacturers and consumers are beginning to realize just how useful wood can be in innovative, ultramodern tech — recently, Japan even launched a wooden satellite into space.

Researchers at the University of Maryland have studied the benefits of wood in speaker technology, noting that "in addition to the advantages of abundance and renewability, cellulose wood fibers offer extraordinary mechanical properties." These properties could outperform more commonly used materials like plastic, metal, and ceramic and reduce the amount of energy consumed during manufacturing. In a sense, what's old is new again.

For centuries — if not much longer — musicians and the craftsmen who make instruments like violins, cellos, and pianos have understood the importance of wood when it comes to sound quality. That's exactly why, even today, many high-end speakers and headphones for audiophiles, professional sound engineers, and music producers are built from wood. It comes down to basic science — the molecular structure and density of wood, which is fibrous and porous, allows it to naturally absorb sound waves and dissipate their energy throughout its structure, rather than reflect them back with unwanted echoes and reverb. This creates a rich, warm sound profile that literally resonates with those who have an ear for fine-tuned music.

This is also why many great concert halls, churches, and other large rooms where music is often played use wooden walls and furniture, as opposed to fancier materials like marble, porcelain, or stainless steel. Personal audio products like earphones that use wood can bring this balanced, immersive audio experience straight to your ears so you can close your eyes and imagine yourself in such a grand concert hall.