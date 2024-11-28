Midea's Two-Zone Air Fryer Lets You Cook Twice As Much Using Less Counter Space
Whether you're looking for the perfect gift for a loved one or upgrading your own cookware, Black Friday is a great time to take advantage of holiday deals and snap up a flashy new appliance that can make your life much easier in the kitchen. The Midea 11QT Two-Zone Air Fryer Oven is one such clever and incredibly useful kitchen appliance that can be a game changer when it comes to preparing meals — thanks to state-of-the-art features and its ability to cook two separate foods at different temperatures simultaneously.
Midea, which is based in New Jersey and is the world's leading manufacturer of home appliances, has made a name for itself around the world thanks to its innovative products. By offering appliances that not just perform their given functions but provide surprisingly friendly solutions for those using them, Midea allows you to treasure those meaningful little moments at home that can occur while handling chores or cooking in the kitchen.
With the Midea 11QT Two-Zone Air Fryer Oven, you'll be able to prepare two fully independent meals at the same time or simultaneously cook your main course and a side dish. Not only will the air fryer cook two different foods together, but it will sync when their cooking is finished so that both will be ready to serve and eat at precisely the same time! Plus — with Midea's generous Black Friday deal — you'll be able to pick up this innovative two-dish, sync finish appliance at a huge discount.
Sync Finish makes cooking convenient and seamless
One of the most annoying parts of cooking is keeping track of multiple dishes — constantly going back and forth from the oven to the stove to the microwave and making sure some forgotten side dish isn't overcooked, or worse, burned to a crisp. Those days will be over once you equip your kitchen with the Midea 11QT Two-Zone Air Fryer Oven, since it's not only simultaneously cooking two dishes but also making sure they're ready at the same time.
This incredibly innovative Sync Finish feature automatically aligns the cooking times of both zones within the fryer so that each dish finishes together, allowing you to either serve and eat them at once or incorporate them into the next part of a larger meal without having to sit around and wait. This highly convenient option can be used no matter what the settings, time, or temperature is required for either dish, so you can pair any number of foods together.
The Midea Two-Zone Air Fryer Oven saves counter space and has a huge capacity
One common complaint many of us have about air fryers are their relatively small capacities, which can be especially frustrating when you're meal prepping or cooking larger meals. This isn't an issue with the Midea Two-Zone Air Fryer Oven, however, as it has a whopping 11-quart capacity. The air fryer basket has an extra-large 6-quart size while the lower-level oven can hold five quarts — that means there is enough room to cook an entire 6-lb chicken AND a 9-inch pizza at the same time!
And — because of Midea's innovative, space-saving vertical design — the air fryer only occupies 12.5 inches of counter space despite its massive capacity. The appliance only takes up about two-thirds as much counter space than if you had both a single-basket fryer and a toaster oven, leaving plenty of room for other kitchen activities.
The air fryer also bakes, roasts, toasts, and more
The air fryer uses three different heating elements in two baskets and uses precise zone temperature control to cook your food exactly how you like it. That means that you can not only cook two different foods at once, but also cook both to perfection — whether you're ensuring your meat is the right level of juiciness or that your vegetables remain fresh and crisp.
While you use the air fryer function in the upper layer you can use the lower zone to roast, toast, bake, and more — allowing you to use the appliance for toasting bread, baking cookies, or even roasting chicken. With the ability to do all these things and cook two foods independently, you can prepare two different dishes with the dual-zone air fryer at once or simultaneously cook two different foods for one complete meal — whether you're craving roast chicken and roast vegetables, steak and asparagus, or even a fun combination of pizza and french fries. Plus, with the Sync Finish function, both dishes will be ready at once so you can serve and eat them together or store them alongside each other as part of your meal prepping routine.
These are just a few of the countless combinations of dishes you can cook at once using the Midea Two-Zone Air Fryer Oven. If you're looking to try something new, a companion app that can be paired with the fryer can provide you with dozens of other ideas — and even handle the cooking times and temperatures for you. This app is just one of the many great features — both low- and high-tech — that make the Midea Two-Zone Air Fryer Oven a must-have appliance for your kitchen.
The dual-zone air fryer comes packed with hi-tech features
Midea's air fryer comes packed with several useful features designed to cover all cooking needs in one small appliance. These include see-through windows that allow you to keep a close eye on cooking progress in both zones without opening the door and interrupting the process, as well as an 8-in-1 slate of various cooking programs you can use depending on the recipe. Whether you need to bake, grill, roast, or — of course — air fry — the device has you covered. On top of making cooking as easy as possible, it also makes cleaning a breeze, too, thanks to the non-stick coating used on its components. The air fryer basket, oven grill tray, and oven crisper plate are also made with 100% food-grade and high temperature-resistant materials — giving you a kitchen appliance that is as high quality as it is useful.
It isn't just a kitchen appliance, however, but a state-of-the-art machine that uses 21st century technology for more convenient and efficient cooking. It's equipped with Wi-Fi capabilities and can be paired with the MSmartHome companion app, which allows you to remotely utilize the air fryer's various features, set up different temperatures and cooking durations in both baskets, and receive useful notifications that will streamline the cooking process and prevent you from forgetting about one part of your meal preparation while working on another.
Plus, the app comes with over 50 pre-programmed smart recipes that removes any uncertainties when it comes to cooking times and temperatures, allowing you to cook the perfect meal without second guessing yourself. You can even integrate the air fryer with Alexa and Google Home to use voice controls for a true IoT cooking experience.
The Midea Two-Zone Air Fryer Oven is heavily discounted for Black Friday
With the ability to cook two different dishes in two different ways at two different temperatures — while ensuring both are completed at precisely the same time, the Midea Two-Zone Air Fryer Oven is a great way to upgrade your kitchen routines without taking up a ton of counter space. And, with its wealth of useful features and state-of-the-art technology — including voice control, smart home integration, and a companion app that can provide useful and tasty recipes — you can experience hands-off cooking at levels you never have before.
There's no time like the present to pick up a Midea 11QT Two-Zone Air Fryer Oven for yourself or as the perfect gift for a loved one. With prices slashed for Black Friday, you can score one (or more) of these amazing cooking appliances at a much lower price than usual, making this one of the best and most useful deals this holiday season.