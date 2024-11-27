AWOL Vision's Exciting Lineup Of Sound And Theater Systems Is On Sale For Black Friday
AWOL Vision is dedicated to providing a cinema-quality immersive experience in any home, and with major Black Friday promotions underway now, this is a great time to elevate your audio-visual experience.
AWOL Vision's official website is offering exclusive deals on bundles. For example, you can enjoy up to $4,700 off (Yes, you read that correctly) and get a free 120" ALR Floor Rising Screen when you purchase the LTV-3500 Pro through Nov. 29. All bundles also include four pairs of 3D glasses.
Over on Amazon, AWOL Vision's deals run through Dec. 2 and include discounts of up to $1500 on standalone projectors.
Let's take a closer look at some of these devices to find out why AWOL Vision has been ranked the number one UST RGB laser projector brand in the U.S. and No.1 in the $1,000+ projector category on Amazon.com.
The wireless AWOL Theater offers a cutting-edge immersive experience
The AWOL Theater is a premium home entertainment center that gives you everything you need to turn your living room into a cinema. It includes the No.1 RGB UST laser projector, a premium ALR screen, and the AWOL ThunderBeat 4.2.2 surround sound system. The laser projector delivers crisp image quality and crystal-clear dialogue. Pairing it with AWOL Vision's ThunderBeat 4.2.2 sound system ensures an audiovisual experience like no other.
The UST (Ultra Short Throw) projector gives you a vibrant, crystal-clear image. With 3500 peak lumens, 107% BT.2020 color gamut, and a 2500:1 contrast ratio, the AWOL Theater will make you rethink enjoying cinema any other way ever again. The projector also functions as the world's first center channel speaker via its CenterSync technology, delivering clear dialogue and immersive audio.
ThunderBeat
Get rid of all those cables cluttering up your entertainment center and pick up AWOL Vision's ThunderBeat wireless surround sound system. The ThunderBeat 4.2.2 system features dual 8" subwoofers specifically designed for large-screen projection and ground-shaking bass. Thanks to its ultra-wide sound field, you'll hear every detail, no matter how quiet, with theater-level accuracy. Whether you're using the ThunderBeat system for a cinematic experience, music, or gaming, prepare to be fully immersed in the experience.
The ThunderBeat system pairs nicely with AWOL Vision's UST projector, but it will work with any ultra-large screen with precise sound placement. As a bonus, anyone who orders during AWOL Vision's promotion period receives a 60-Day Price Guarantee.
Whether you're shopping for yourself, someone else, or an entire household, AWOL Vision is redefining the big-screen viewing experience with powerful Black Friday deals on its website and Amazon page now through Dec. 2.