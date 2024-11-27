AWOL Vision's Exciting Lineup Of Sound And Theater Systems Is On Sale For Black Friday

AWOL Vision is dedicated to providing a cinema-quality immersive experience in any home, and with major Black Friday promotions underway now, this is a great time to elevate your audio-visual experience.

AWOL Vision's official website is offering exclusive deals on bundles. For example, you can enjoy up to $4,700 off (Yes, you read that correctly) and get a free 120" ALR Floor Rising Screen when you purchase the LTV-3500 Pro through Nov. 29. All bundles also include four pairs of 3D glasses.

Over on Amazon, AWOL Vision's deals run through Dec. 2 and include discounts of up to $1500 on standalone projectors.

Let's take a closer look at some of these devices to find out why AWOL Vision has been ranked the number one UST RGB laser projector brand in the U.S. and No.1 in the $1,000+ projector category on Amazon.com.