Protect Your Online Presence With DeleteMe On Black Friday 2024
Whether you've been here since the beginning or just picked up your first tablet, the internet can be a vast and intimidating place. A bit of street smarts can go a long way toward keeping your devices and information safe from bad actors, but despite your best efforts, details can leak. It's a bit of an unfortunate side effect of our heavily online world — any scrap of information you've shared online, even in an innocuous setting like your social media profile, can be used to accumulate and store private information like your age, address, and phone number. This information can be made available through data brokers to those with both benign and nefarious purposes.
While it's good to play it close to the chest with your personal information, there's only so much that you can do by yourself. If your information has already found its way onto a database and Google searches, there is very little you can do to scrub it. If you're concerned about the presence of your particulars online, whether just for your own peace of mind or more serious security risks, you'd do well to have a service like DeleteMe in your corner.
Since its founding in 2010, DeleteMe has become the definitive data scrubbing service, earning an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau by working tirelessly to help protect netizens from spam, fraud, identity theft, and more. All of this comes with a 100% satisfaction guarantee. If you've been considering making use of DeleteMe's services, there's no better time to do it, because it's offering some big discounts of up to 25% off its privacy and data removal plans.
DeleteMe's team of experts comb the internet for your personal digital footprint
When you first sign on with DeleteMe, you'll receive a digital form with a variety of informational parameters to fill out. This form will let DeleteMe's team of data experts know exactly what kind of information you want to be scrubbed from the annals of the web. You can be as simple or as thorough as you wish; you can remove your name and phone number, for instance, but if you want a comprehensive scrubbing, you can also remove your address, age, marital status, occupation, social media profiles, photos, email addresses, past addresses, and relatives. Just about any scrap of information you can think of, DeleteMe's experts will hunt like hounds.
Once the order goes out, the data experts will begin combing the various data broker databases of the internet for signs of your personal profile. If they uncover any information, they'll send an opt-out request to the database to have the information removed. This is a process that would normally be exceptionally long and difficult for an individual to handle on their own, but DeleteMe's experts know exactly how to take care of it in an optimal fashion. Once the opt-out request goes through, your data will be scrubbed from the database, ensuring that nobody with access to that database will be able to find you. Removing your data from the database also decreases the likelihood of your name and profile showing up in random Google searches.
You'll receive regular reports on the progress of the removal process
The data removal process can be a bit of a lengthy one — there is a lot of information to go through after all, even for a team of experts, so it's not going to get done overnight. Don't worry, though, because DeleteMe won't leave you grabbing around in the dark. As the data scrubbing process continues, DeleteMe will send you a detailed report on the status of your data expert's work. This report, available as a standalone PDF or in your online DeleteMe account, features a full lowdown on everything that's gone on in the removal process, down to the most minute detail.
In the report, you can see a list of various data brokers and databases, whether or not your data was uncovered within them, and progress updates from DeleteMe. You'll also receive statistics like how many listings have been checked and removed, which data broker is storing the most about you, and how much time you've saved by having DeleteMe scan and remove these listings. As long as your membership is active, you'll receive these reports at regular intervals to keep you abreast of the process.
DeleteMe doesn't just get your info off the web, it keeps it off
So, you've successfully scrubbed your presence from the internet. However, the internet is always growing, and new data brokers are popping up all the time. How are you supposed to keep up with this constant skimming of your information? Thankfully, that's another service offered by DeleteMe. DeleteMe doesn't just get your data off of the web, it keeps it off.
As long as you retain DeleteMe's services, your data expert will always be on the lookout for your information, whether it somehow reappears on a database they've already checked or been scoured by a new data broker. As soon as your data appears somewhere it shouldn't, your data expert will swoop in to see it removed.
Having DeleteMe in your corner year-round ensures your protection from all kinds of bad actors. Malicious individuals won't be able to find your address or harass you via your phone number or email address, it will become more difficult for shady companies to bother you with targeted spam, and even something as innocuous as using an online dating site will come with a sturdy shield of privacy. Using DeleteMe gives you a greater degree of control over how much the world knows about you and what others could do with that information.
DeleteMe has several plans available to meet your protection needs
DeleteMe offers a variety of different plans to suit your needs, all of which are discounted by 25% during the Black Friday 2024 promotion.
DeleteMe's most popular plan offers you two years of protection for an upfront fee, though you can also get just one year of protection if you're not sure you want to commit to multi-year protection. Additionally, DeleteMe also offers both one-year and two-year plans for couples and four-person families. All of these plans come with the same array of helpful features, including removal of an unlimited number of names, addresses, phone numbers, and email addresses, privacy tools like phone number masking, custom information removal requests, and round-the-clock support via email, chat, and phone. Within days of signing up with DeleteMe, you'll see as many as 15 public Google-able listings removed, and any new opt-out requests from newly-discovered data brokers will be covered at no additional charge.
Don't let bad actors take control of your online life. Sign up with DeleteMe and get your privacy back.