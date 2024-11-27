Protect Your Online Presence With DeleteMe On Black Friday 2024

Whether you've been here since the beginning or just picked up your first tablet, the internet can be a vast and intimidating place. A bit of street smarts can go a long way toward keeping your devices and information safe from bad actors, but despite your best efforts, details can leak. It's a bit of an unfortunate side effect of our heavily online world — any scrap of information you've shared online, even in an innocuous setting like your social media profile, can be used to accumulate and store private information like your age, address, and phone number. This information can be made available through data brokers to those with both benign and nefarious purposes.

Advertisement

While it's good to play it close to the chest with your personal information, there's only so much that you can do by yourself. If your information has already found its way onto a database and Google searches, there is very little you can do to scrub it. If you're concerned about the presence of your particulars online, whether just for your own peace of mind or more serious security risks, you'd do well to have a service like DeleteMe in your corner.

Since its founding in 2010, DeleteMe has become the definitive data scrubbing service, earning an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau by working tirelessly to help protect netizens from spam, fraud, identity theft, and more. All of this comes with a 100% satisfaction guarantee. If you've been considering making use of DeleteMe's services, there's no better time to do it, because it's offering some big discounts of up to 25% off its privacy and data removal plans.

Advertisement