AutoFull M6: Meet The Gaming Chair That's Actually Got Your Back
The gaming industry has given us a lot: iconic characters, endless worlds to explore, and the hero we never knew we needed: gaming chairs. These aren't just for gamers anymore; they're essential gear for anyone clocking long hours at a screen. With remote work and screen-heavy days becoming the norm, a solid gaming chair is no longer just a luxury — it's a must. But not all chairs are built to go the distance. If you're serious about comfort, longevity, and performance, the AutoFull M6 Gaming Chair is the one that's ready to deliver.
What truly sets AutoFull apart is its commitment to building gamer- approved gear. By collaborating with esports events, teams, and seasoned players, AutoFull taps into expert insights to create equipment that's truly professional grade. The cherry on top is that this gaming chair isn't just about making your setup look sleek — though it definitely does — it's actually designed with your health in mind. AutoFull consulted chiropractors and orthopedic specialists, and with their guidance, crafted the AutoFull M6 into an ergonomic powerhouse. Here's why we're convinced it's one of the best gaming chairs on the market.
Who is AutoFull?
Before we dive into the product details, let's get you familiar with the AutoFull brand. After all, gamers know the best gear doesn't just come from anywhere; it comes from brands that have already earned their XP in the industry. AutoFull has been setting the standard in gaming equipment since 2014, delivering next-level gaming chairs, desks, and more — all designed with a gamer's grind in mind.
With partnerships ranging from NBA star Gordon Hayward to iconic IPs like Pokémon, Sanrio, Gundam, and Assassin's Creed, AutoFull stands as a credible brand trusted by top talent and beloved franchises alike. They are also the trusted partner for esports giants like the League of Legends team BLG, providing gear designed for peak performance.
Always innovating, AutoFull made waves at CES 2020 with its 2.0 mechanical foldable armrest, now featured in the AutoFull M6. With 360° mechanical arms, you can fine-tune the armrest for the perfect hand support angle, regardless of gaming mode. It's just one of many testaments to AutoFull's commitment to promoting healthier esports and ensuring those long hours you spend parked in your seat don't land you in a chiropractor's office. With AutoFull, you get all the support you need to be your own hero.
Designed for the pros, by the pros
No one understands the need for a comfortable seat better than a pro who spends hours in it. That's why the AutoFull M6 gaming chair is designed with direct insights from gamers who know exactly what they need for peak performance. Partnering with teams like Rogue, BLG, and French gaming legend kennyS — who uses the AutoFull M6 — AutoFull has crafted every detail with players' needs in mind, from ergonomic support to durable, top-quality materials.
The features born out of these considerations put the brand leagues ahead of others in the market. Our favorite is the heating, cooling (and massaging!) cushion, which brings luxury-car-level temperature control right into your gaming setup. The AutoFull M6 is fitted with a dual-ventilation fan with three adjustable temperature settings, so you can choose how cool or warm it gets.
The air conditioning is a game changer for those who tend to perspire profusely, and that's basically most of us during intense, extended gaming marathons. Its smart heating system intelligently targets contact areas for optimal warmth, which makes sure that vital man parts are kept cozy without overheating. Plus, the cushion is made of soft, breathable leather which is up to three degrees Celsius cooler than traditional leather to enhance airflow and ensure the chair retains its sleek finish. Best of all, the heating and cooling functions are USB-powered, so you can enjoy nonstop ventilation with any power bank. If you need to tuck it away, there's a flap in the back of the chair designed for discreet storage.
Innovative features — AutoFull M6 goes the extra mile
The AutoFull M6 Gaming Chair is regularly updated to stay on the cutting edge, thanks to a dedicated product development team constantly refining its features. Some of the features that won us over bring fresh, unique twists to the usual gaming chair standards we're used to.
Among them, the 4-way adjustable support for constant back support offers precise lumbar adjustments — 100mm front/back and 50mm up/down — allowing the chair to fit the spine perfectly. Built to accommodate users of various heights, the system can be customized to support the natural curve of your back, and that's made even better by the auto waist-tracking tech that follows your movements to adjust support in any position. It's a refreshing shift from the rigid "one-size-fits-all" approach.
The AutoFull M6 also offers 100mm of height adjustment, so users can easily set the chair to the perfect height. Recline up to 160° for upright sitting, leaning back, or a fully supported power nap with the footrest extended. The chair's sturdy design includes silent casters for smooth, quiet movement and TUV Certification Class 4 gas cylinders to support up to 396 lbs, making it durable and versatile.
And let's not forget its deep massage system. The backrest is equipped with a built-in dual-vibrator component that deeply alleviates pressure on the waist muscles. With three adjustable settings, you can customize the massage to suit your comfort level and keep you feeling your best no matter how long you play.
Backed by science
In addition to valuable gamer feedback, the AutoFull M6 is shaped by input from top ergonomic experts, including members of the AutoFull Ergonomics Advisory Board. This expert panel, consisting of leaders in spinal health and rehabilitation such as Dennis Miller of the International Chiropractic Association (ICA) and Dr. Chen Jian of the International Society of Arthroscopy, Knee Surgery, and Orthopaedic Sports Medicine (ISAKOS), ensures that every feature is designed for long-term comfort and support.
This dedication to quality has earned the brand global, professional acclaim, including the German IGR Ergonomic Certification for outstanding ergonomic design. Adding to its accolades, AutoFull also earned the prestigious Muse Design Awards for delivering "exceptional support and style."
The AutoFull M6's 3D ergonomic neck pillow is one such innovation. Unlike traditional headrests, this one has flexible sides that bend up to 60°, wrapping around your neck for full support. It minimizes neck strain, making long sessions (and even quick naps) comfortable. The pillow also moves 32mm forward and backward for different gaming styles. Adjust it forward for intense games, or move it back for a more relaxed fit during casual sessions.
Investing in the AutoFull M6 Gaming Chair means choosing comfort and performance that'll support you through countless gaming adventures, and take it from us, that's money very well spent.