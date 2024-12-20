AutoFull M6: Meet The Gaming Chair That's Actually Got Your Back

No one understands the need for a comfortable seat better than a pro who spends hours in it. That's why the AutoFull M6 gaming chair is designed with direct insights from gamers who know exactly what they need for peak performance. Partnering with teams like Rogue, BLG, and French gaming legend kennyS — who uses the AutoFull M6 — AutoFull has crafted every detail with players' needs in mind, from ergonomic support to durable, top-quality materials.

The features born out of these considerations put the brand leagues ahead of others in the market. Our favorite is the heating, cooling (and massaging!) cushion, which brings luxury-car-level temperature control right into your gaming setup. The AutoFull M6 is fitted with a dual-ventilation fan with three adjustable temperature settings, so you can choose how cool or warm it gets.

The air conditioning is a game changer for those who tend to perspire profusely, and that's basically most of us during intense, extended gaming marathons. Its smart heating system intelligently targets contact areas for optimal warmth, which makes sure that vital man parts are kept cozy without overheating. Plus, the cushion is made of soft, breathable leather which is up to three degrees Celsius cooler than traditional leather to enhance airflow and ensure the chair retains its sleek finish. Best of all, the heating and cooling functions are USB-powered, so you can enjoy nonstop ventilation with any power bank. If you need to tuck it away, there's a flap in the back of the chair designed for discreet storage.

