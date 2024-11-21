Snag Black Friday Deals And Sweet New Colors On Torras Ostand Spin Cases For The iPhone 16
With gift-giving season quickly approaching, it's crunch time to figure out who gets what for the holidays (and what you might want to stuff into your own stocking.) Apple recently launched its newest iPhone, the iPhone 16 along with the Pro and Pro Max versions. If you know somebody who treasures their new iPhone 16, the perfect gift would be a new phone case that not only keeps it safe from dings and scratches, but also looks stylish and feels good. Few brands make such a case, but TORRAS has what you need. Whether you're shopping for someone who uses their phone strictly for calls and texts or for a social media junky who likes to use their phone for video streaming, TORRAS has an Ostand Spin case that's perfect for their needs, and you're going to love the exciting array of colorful choices.
TORRAS has been around since 2012, so it's a company that knows what it's doing in the market. In fact, it pioneered the flip-out ring design, creating an innovative line of Ostand Spin cases to encompass everything a person needs for their smartphone. Both the Ostand Spin Classic and Ostand Spin Flagship act as a protective case with a phone grip as well as a stand, and to top it off, these cases are all MagSafe compatible. During its Black Friday sale, TORRAS will offer these two cases for 15% off on Amazon. Here's why it's worth adding these to your shopping cart ASAP.
Every Ostand case comes with a rotating stand that doubles as a phone grip
Whether you're watching YouTube, TikTok, or video conferencing, the Ostand Spin cases come with a stand that rotates a full 360-degrees, giving you tons of versatility while viewing the screen. It can prop up your iPhone at any angle you wish.
Want landscape mode for video streaming? Or maybe you want to use your phone as a second display for work. In landscape mode, you can position the kickstand at any angle between 30 to 90 degrees. Need it in portrait mode for FaceTime? Or maybe you want to set it up to record your next viral TikTok. In portrait mode, it can sit anywhere between zero and 150 degrees.
It's not just viewing the screen where the ring is helpful. When you're on the go, you can use the ring as a phone grip too. The grip makes it easy to carry multiple objects in the same hand when you're rushing out the door. Hook a finger through the ring and you can reliably carry a cup of coffee in the same hand without struggling (although, we do recommend carrying liquids in a different hand to avoid spilling on your iPhone 16.) If you want to take a selfie or snap a quick picture of your surroundings, the grip helps with stabilization as well as hands-free photography. Best of all, it reduces wrist strain.
A powerful magnet and secured protection without bulk
The magnet built into the Ostand Spin cases is two times stronger than MagSafe, and also compatible with MagSafe accessories and Qi2 wireless chargers. The strength of this case's magnet ensures a secure hold onto anything it connects to, including bike and car mounts. Simple speed bumps and sudden turns won't knock it loose. You can even stick it to your refrigerator to display a recipe while you prepare dinner.
No matter how protective you are with your iPhone, dropping it or accidentally bumping it against a hard surface is inevitable, but fear not. TORRAS builds its Ostand cases with Milshock Technology that shields the iPhone's screen. The area around the camera is also raised by one millimeter and around the screen by 1.2mm, offering additional protection for the most vital parts of the phone. Accidental drops, while regrettable, won't be catastrophic. The case itself is only 2.8mm thick, so it doesn't even feel like the phone has a case on it, yet its textured edges offer a secure grip, reducing the chances of dropping your iPhone in the first place.
Thanks to the Ostand Spin cases' slim profile, it almost feels like you have nothing more than the naked phone in your pocket. These cases might be thin, but they don't compromise protection. In fact, they're drop-proof from 12-feet high. TORRAS hopes to extend the lifespan of each consumer's iPhone 16 with its innovative designs.
New colors available and a Black Friday sale
TORRAS Ostand spin cases are especially stylish, recreating the same sleek aesthetic of Apple's iPhone 16. You can further personalize your iPhone 16 Pro or Pro Max by choosing one of the many case colors Ostand offers. If going with the Spin Classic case, you can choose from Translucent Black, Crystal Clear, Titanium Gray, or Nude, as well as a new Coral Pink and Sapphire Blue for both the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max. If you're eyeing the Ostand Flagship case, you'll also enjoy a wide array of choices, including Dune, Onyx, Ivory, or the brand new Violet.
Black Friday is quickly approaching and TORRAS has your back. For those who want to get a slim yet protective phone case for themselves or a loved one, the Ostand Spin Classic as well as the Ostand Spin Flagship case will be available from both the TORRAS website or its Amazon storefront. Each case is significantly discounted from its regular price. The Classic will be going for $42.99 and the Flagship for $45.99.