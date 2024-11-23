Narwal Offers Huge Black Friday Discounts For Its Powerful And Intelligent Vacuums And Mops

In 2024, Narwhal added its newest flagship robot vacuum and mop — the Narwal Freo Z Ultra — to its already impressive lineup of state-of-the-art robot cleaners. This new device sets a new bar for the industry and will have your home cleaned before you even have time to notice it ever needed it. The Freo Z Ultra is equipped with hyper-precise obstacle avoidance using the world's first ever dual RGB cameras and dual AI chips for a robot vacuum.

With this innovative technology, the Freo Z Ultra can detect over 120 different kinds of objects, giving it the ability to intelligently adapt to even the most complex home environments and expertly avoid obstacles that, for other robots, would otherwise be hard to detect — such as tiny toy blocks, as well as cables and other hazards that can be especially tricky for robot vacuums. Plus, it's TÜV-certified to ensure privacy protection. Powerful software is also used for the device's AI DirtSense Mopping 2.0 feature, which can differentiate wet and dry waste in real time and apply customized cleaning strategies to ensure spotless floors, no matter what the mess.

The Freo Z Ultra isn't just outfitted with brains, but brawn too — able to deliver up to 12,000 Pa suction that can remove 99% of dirt. Its innovative conical single-arm floating brush is SGS-certified and will prevent frustrating tangling that plagues other vacuums, so you'll never have to lose your patience manually detangling its brush.

Narwal also eliminates other hands-on activities with its completely maintenance-free base station, which features AI-adaptive hot water mop washing and a 120-day self-emptying base station, so you can go months without needing to check in on the cleaner. Perhaps best of all, the Freo Z Ultra is also one of the quietest robot cleaners on the market — both while it's cleaning and when it's self-emptying. Don't be surprised if you look up from your book or tablet and notice your home has been cleaned without you even realizing it!

The Narwal Freo Z Ultra is nearly 50% off for Black Friday and available for $1099.99 at Narwal, Amazon, Costco, and Best Buy.