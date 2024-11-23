Narwal Offers Huge Black Friday Discounts For Its Powerful And Intelligent Vacuums And Mops
One of the top five robotic cleaning manufacturers on the market, Narwal has made a name for itself by using cutting-edge technology to address the real-life frustrations all of us have felt at some point while cleaning our homes. Narwal's line of powerful vacuum and mops — including incredibly intelligent and powerful robot 2-in-1 vacuum and mops like the Narwal Freo Z Ultra, Narwal Freo X Ultra, Narwal Freo, and Narwal Freo X Plus, and its sleek and efficient cordless upright vacuum, the Narwal S20 Pro — pushes the boundaries of technology to offer customers an unprecedented level of convenient and efficient cleaning.
Narwal has employed over 700 researchers and scientists from around the world to make numerous technological breakthroughs in multiple fields, and has even earned prestigious awards such as being named one of Time Magazine's Best Inventions and winning the Edison Gold Award, which honors innovative products that make our lives easier. Narwal has been continuously setting new standards in the home cleaning industry with features such as its zero-tangling roller, which eliminates the cumbersome task of untangling hair and pet fur from vacuums.
While Narwal's products are sleek-looking and relatively unassuming, they're packed on the inside with powerful AI and formidable levels of suction and mopping power. Narwal offers its biggest discounts during Black Friday, so now is the time to buy one of its outstanding and innovative cleaning solutions, including the Narwal Freo Z Ultra, Narwal Freo X Ultra, Narwal Freo, and Narwal Freo X Plus, and Narwal S20 Pro. You can find them on the Narwal website and at Amazon, Costco, and Best Buy.
The Narwal Freo Z Ultra will clean your home before you even notice
In 2024, Narwhal added its newest flagship robot vacuum and mop — the Narwal Freo Z Ultra — to its already impressive lineup of state-of-the-art robot cleaners. This new device sets a new bar for the industry and will have your home cleaned before you even have time to notice it ever needed it. The Freo Z Ultra is equipped with hyper-precise obstacle avoidance using the world's first ever dual RGB cameras and dual AI chips for a robot vacuum.
With this innovative technology, the Freo Z Ultra can detect over 120 different kinds of objects, giving it the ability to intelligently adapt to even the most complex home environments and expertly avoid obstacles that, for other robots, would otherwise be hard to detect — such as tiny toy blocks, as well as cables and other hazards that can be especially tricky for robot vacuums. Plus, it's TÜV-certified to ensure privacy protection. Powerful software is also used for the device's AI DirtSense Mopping 2.0 feature, which can differentiate wet and dry waste in real time and apply customized cleaning strategies to ensure spotless floors, no matter what the mess.
The Freo Z Ultra isn't just outfitted with brains, but brawn too — able to deliver up to 12,000 Pa suction that can remove 99% of dirt. Its innovative conical single-arm floating brush is SGS-certified and will prevent frustrating tangling that plagues other vacuums, so you'll never have to lose your patience manually detangling its brush.
Narwal also eliminates other hands-on activities with its completely maintenance-free base station, which features AI-adaptive hot water mop washing and a 120-day self-emptying base station, so you can go months without needing to check in on the cleaner. Perhaps best of all, the Freo Z Ultra is also one of the quietest robot cleaners on the market — both while it's cleaning and when it's self-emptying. Don't be surprised if you look up from your book or tablet and notice your home has been cleaned without you even realizing it!
The Narwal Freo Z Ultra is nearly 50% off for Black Friday and available for $1099.99 at Narwal, Amazon, Costco, and Best Buy.
The #1 bestselling Narwal Freo X Ultra is 50% off for Black Friday
Ranked as the #1 bestseller on Amazon at launch, both customers and professional critics love Narwal's Freo X Ultra, which offers exceptional power with minimal maintenance. Narwal's premium robot vacuum can deliver truly meticulous cleaning — especially for households with long hair and pet fur that can clog up inferior vacuums, thanks to its zero-tangling brush. Capable of 8,200 Pa suction, it can clear 99% of dirt from your floors and use its intelligent AI DirtSense Mopping feature to analyze dirt levels and work accordingly on each part of your floor until it's fully cleaned.
Its auto mop washing and drying base station means you won't have to clean your cleaner, making the Freo X Ultra truly automated and maintenance-free. The auto drying is just as important as the washing, as the mop brushes will be cleaned and dried before any unwanted mildew or odors can take hold. The robot cleaner has a sleek design that blends in perfectly with your home decor and operates at whisper-quiet levels so that it can clean your home without being bothersome.
For Black Friday, the Narwal Freo X Ultra is at its lowest price ever and available for just $799.99 at Narwal, Amazon, Costco, and Best Buy.
The budget-friendly Narwal Freo offers excellent mopping performance at a low price
If you're looking for an all-in-one robot vacuum and mop that's under $500, you'll want to go with the Narwal Freo, as most other devices in this price range aren't capable of the excellent mopping performance you can expect from the Freo. With its low price point and simplicity, it can make a great gift for a loved one who's off to college and living in dorms and who likely won't be taking a break from their studies and social life to do much cleaning.
The Narwal Freo comes with AI DirtSense Mopping and powerful vacuuming capabilities and can analyze the dirt levels of floors and adjust its cleaning power to appropriately clear any messes. It also sports a sleek design and LCD display screen for convenient, easy use and runs at whisper-quiet noise levels. The Narwal Freo includes an all-in-one base station that features auto washing and drying for mop pads, and auto base station cleaning for maintenance-free cleanup.
Typically $899, the Narwal Freo is under $500 for Black Friday and available for $499 at Narwal, Amazon, and Best Buy.
Say goodbye to pet hair forever with the Narwal Freo X Plus
Anyone who's ever owned a pet dog or cat knows just how cumbersome pet fur and hair can be. Not only do you have to constantly vacuum to keep your floors hair-free, but many vacuum brushes will easily get tangled and you'll spend more time detangling your cleaners than you do actually vacuuming. With the Narwal Freo X Plus, those days are over, as the robot will do all the vacuuming and mopping for you with a certified zero tangling single-arm brush.
Equipped with 7,800 Pa suction and the ability to clean up 99% of dirt, the 2-in-1 vacuum and mop can intelligently detect when it's operating on a rug and automatically boost its suction and lift its mop for better carpet cleaning. This device can handle your daily messes without breaking a sweat. Plus, it uses dust compression technology to self-empty debris inside the robot and store up to seven weeks of dust.
Because it's affordable, easy to use, and extremely effective at cleaning, the Narwal Freo X Plus makes for a perfect entry-level robot vacuum and mop if you're new to the technology and are hesitant to invest in a more powerful option without first getting a sense of just how convenient they can be.
The Narwal Freo X Plus is heavily discounted for Black Friday and available for $279.99 from Narwal and Amazon.
The Narwal S20 Pro delivers unmatched suction to clear heavy messes in a single pass
Narwal's S10 Pro cordless handheld vacuum was so wildly popular and well-reviewed that it sold out on Amazon in less than two months after first being introduced. Now, customers can take advantage of Black Friday deals to score an even better, upgraded version — the Narwal S20 Pro, which is decked out with stronger suction, extended battery life, reduced noise level, and more. If you're looking for a cordless handheld vacuum that can handle the biggest of messes in a single pass, look no further than the Narwal S20.
The suction power of the Narwal S20 is simply unmatched — 20,000 Pa with 20N down pressure. The vacuum is also furnished with a tangle-free brush that ensures you won't have to manually untangle hairs and pet fur from the cleaner. While this handheld vacuum isn't an automated robot, it uses intelligent Bluelight AI DirtSense to automatically adjust its cleaning intensity based on the dirt levels it detects so that you don't have to. It's also capable of 180-degree flat cleaning and can effortlessly work under furniture without you needing to stop to move it. With this enhanced reach, efficiency, and intelligence, you can think less and clean more. You also won't have to get your hands dirty — literally — thanks to the cleaner's self-cleaning and self-drying functionality.
The Narwal S20 Pro is $100 off for Black Friday and available for $399.99 from Narwal, Amazon, and Best Buy.
Now is the time to upgrade your cleaning solutions with Narwal's Black Friday discounts
If you've been wanting to finally upgrade your vacuum and mop or are looking for the perfect holiday gift, Black Friday is the perfect time to capitalize on Narwal's huge discounts. With prices at their lowest, you can provide your home with serious cleaning hardware without breaking the bank, whether it's Narwal's powerful cordless upright S20 Pro vacuum or one of its hyper-intelligent robot vacuum and mops that offer hands-free, 2-in-1 cleaning. These include the Narwal Freo X Ultra, Narwal Freo, Narwal Freo X Plus, and the flagship Narwal Freo Z Ultra, which will clean your home before you even notice it needs it. Take advantage of these significant Black Friday deals today for convenient, comprehensive, state-of-the-art cleaning:
