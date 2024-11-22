Roborock Is Slashing Prices For Its Best Robot Vacuums And Mops This Black Friday
This content was paid for by Roborock and written by SlashGear.
Robot vacuums and mops have been game changers when it comes to keeping our homes cleaner and making our lives easier, which is why this Black Friday is a great time to take advantage of huge discounts on many of Roborock's automated cleaning products. In just the first decade since its founding, Roborock has already become an industry leader for robot vacuums, introducing innovative products to the market such as the first-ever robot vacuum with a self-cleaning, self-refilling multipurpose dock and the first robot vac to include both ultrasonic mopping and intelligent mop lifting — which earned the brand's Roborock S7 a spot on Time Magazine's Best Inventions of 2021 list.
Roborock's line of advanced cleaning solutions don't just excel when it comes to innovation and intelligent algorithms, but are powerful and effective as well — while still remaining sleek and elegant to seamlessly blend in and enhance your home decor. Perhaps most of all, Roborock has resonated with customers because of how easy and convenient they are to use and maintain, empowering you to do more of the things you love by taking care of the chores you hate to waste time on.
For Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Roborock is offering jaw-dropping discounts on many of its most notable and useful products, including the Q5 Pro, Q5 Max+, S8 MaxV Ultra, and Roborock Qrevo S, as well as several others. If you've been looking for a chance to upgrade the cleaning solutions in your home and finally make more time for yourself by relegating tedious tasks to a robot vacuum and map, you won't want to miss Roborock's awesome deals from November 21 through December 2, 2024.
The Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra sets a new bar for robot vacuum cleaning
Roborock's latest flagship product is the S8 MaxV Ultra, which provides revolutionary corner-to-edge cleaning to ensure that no spot is left untouched by the powerful robot vacuum. This innovative feature allows the device to both vacuum and mop in hard-to-reach invisible areas thanks to Roborock's 185 rpm rotating extra edge mopping system and trademark FlexiArm Design side brush, which automatically extends when the vacuum detects corners and low areas underneath furniture. The S8 MaxV Ultra is not just versatile but also wickedly powerful, commanding an industry-leading 10,000 Pa of extreme HyperForce suction combined with the unit's DuoRoller Riser brush and intelligent Roborock Carpet Boost+ System, which significantly increases its ability to pluck hair from your carpets.
These are just a few of the impressive features of Roborock's S8 MaxV Ultra. It also includes a liftable brush and mop, high-speed scrubbing, advanced LiDAR navigation and AI 2.0 Obstacle Recognition, and adaptive DirTect technology that can make adjustments such as increasing power for heavier dust and switching to mop-only mode for stubborn stains. The S8 MaxV Ultra also takes hands-free convenience to all new levels with voice control and an 8-in-1 dock that can clean and dry itself as well as automatically refill the robot water tank for continued mopping.
The Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra is $700 off this Black Friday and available for $1,099.99.
The Roborock Q5 Pro is 67% off this Black Friday
Some of the biggest deals Roborock is offering this holiday season is for its Q5 Pro and Q5 Pro+, which are perfect for those looking for a mid-range robot vacuum that can still provide high-quality cleaning for their homes. The Q5 Pro Series provides double vacuuming power in its robots with its proprietary DuoRoller Brush and 5,500 Pa of serious suction power, which delivers superior performance even on carpets and other types of flooring. Plus, it can vacuum and mop at the same time for more versatile cleaning and you can customize and control the device with Roborock's easy-to-use companion app, which includes custom cleaning routines, lightning-fast multi-level mapping, a 3D map display, and off-peak charging.
The Q5 Pro+ includes a state-of-the-art dock for the vacuum that comes with a 2.5-liter E12-rated dust bag equipped with efficient filtration that will keep allergy-triggering and unsightly dust from escaping back into your home. The Q5 Pro+ can also automatically empty the dustbin after every cleanup and hold debris for up to seven weeks, so you'll barely ever need to manually get yourself involved with the tedious chore.
For Black Friday, Roborock is slashing the cost of the Q5 Pro for the first time by a whopping 67%, so you'll be able to pick one up for just $139.99 — that's a discount of nearly $300! You'll be hard-pressed to find a vacuum of this quality anywhere else in the hundred-dollar-range.
The Q5 Pro+ is also available for $329.99 for a savings of 53% off its list price.
The Roborock Q5 Max+ is a great entry-level choice for robot vacuum first-timers
If you've never used a robot vacuum before and are looking for an entry-level device before committing to something more powerful, the Roborock Q5 Max+ is a fantastic option. While it's not quite as sophisticated as Roborock's more advanced cleaners, it still offers a wealth of convenient features including automatic dust emptying, customizable app features, PreciSense LiDAR navigation, adaptive route algorithms, a 3D mapping system, smart suggestions for no-go zones, smart home integration with Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Apple Siri, and a Sensient Sensor Array to help provide seamless floor cleaning.
The Q5 Max+ also offers serious cleaning power thanks to its 5,500 Pa of high-power suction, DuoRoller brush, and ScratchSafe wheels and brushes, as well as a large-capacity 770-milliliter dustbin. Once you use the Q5 Max+, you won't want to manually vacuum with a handheld device ever again.
The Roborock Q5 Max+ is half-off this holiday season and can be purchased for $299.99.
The Roborock Qrevo S offers ultimate convenience
Combining essential power with ultimate convenience, the Roborock Qrevo S is one of the most feature-packed robot vacuums in the brand's lineup. It's equipped with dual liftable spinning mops that can be kept off the floor as the rorobot returns to the dock, as well as stay lifted during recharging to provide ventilation — which prevents molds and foul odors. The mops can spin up to 200 rpm to attack stubborn stains, while 30 different levels of water flow are available to meet a wide range of different floor types and humidity conditions. Plus, its all-rubber, spiral-designed brush is adapted for uneven ground and helps move hair to both ends of the brush to prevent tangles and make them easy to remove.
The Roborock Qrevo S also has brains to meet its brawn thanks to Roborock Smart Plan technology, which will tailor the optimal cleaning program depending on the kind of room and floor type that the machine is operating within. For example, it will clean your bedroom before your kitchen and bathroom and wash its mops after each room to prevent cross-room contamination. It's also equipped with advanced navigation systems and easily controlled with the Roborock smart app, which includes Apple Watch and widget functionality for even more convenience.
The multifunctional dock of the Roborock Qrevo S is just as impressive as the robot vacuum and mop and includes several automated functions, such as three-stage mop self-washing, low-noise warm air drying, auto dust emptying, and auto tank refilling. It also offers fast recharging and a detachable base. With its large-capacity dustbin, you literally won't need to get your hands dirty for seven weeks to manually empty out the bin, leaving the automated dock, vacuum, and mop to handle everything else for you in the meantime.
The Roborock Qrevo S is 43% off for Black Friday and available for $459.99.
Roborock's Black Friday deals extend to several other cleaners as well
In addition to these great Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals (which run November 21 through December 2), Roborock is offering discounts on several other products as well. This includes the Roborock Qrevo Plus, which is equipped with a FlexiArm Design to leave no edge untouched; the Roborock Qrevo Pro, which uses advanced robotic cleaning technology to make it accessible to everyone; the Roborock Qrevo Master, which takes hands-free cleaning to the next level with its Multifunctional Dock 3.0, and the Q7Max, which brings peace of mind with its advanced app control and fully-customizable cleaning.
The Roborock Qrevo Plus is 42% off and available for $519.99.
The Roborock Qrevo Pro is 40% off and available for $599.99.
The Roborock Qrevo Master is 41% off and available for $949.99.
The Roborock Q7 Max is 67% off and available for just $199.99 — making it one of Roborock's biggest deals this holiday season.
Whether you're new to robot vacuums and looking to upgrade the one you already own with a Roborock product that is smarter, more powerful, and incredibly convenient, now is the time to take advantage of these huge discounts and purchase these innovative cleaning solutions. Along with the Q5 Pro, Q5 Pro+, Q5 Max+, S8 MaxV Ultra, and Roborock Qrevo S, you're sure to find a new Roborock robot vacuum that's perfectly suited for you and your home's needs.