Save Huge On Dangbei Smart Projectors On Black Friday And Cyber Monday

Formerly known as the Mars Pro 2, the Dangbei DBOX02 is the world's first-ever Google TV 4K laser projector. With the DBOX02 and its integrated Google TV with Licensed Netflix, you'll be able to enjoy the smoothest streaming experience possible from a projector for all of your favorite Netflix shows, movies, and other content. Over 10,000 apps are also available with the Dangbei DBOX02, including YouTube, Hulu, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video.

The projector offers stunning 4K resolution and a display that can be as large as 200 inches. It includes HDR 10+ support, MEMC, a game mode, and is even 3D enabled. Generating 2,450 ISO lumens of brightness that are powered by ALPD laser technology, the content you stream will be comfortable to watch and bright enough that you'll never have to squint to make out details — even during the day.

The sound offered by the Dangbei DBOX02 lives up to its stunning visuals as well, thanks to dual 12W built-in speakers and a spacious sound chamber that can deliver truly immersive sound for a powerful home cinema AV experience. Plus, the projector offers both Dolby Audio and DTS:X sound. While your content's audio will be booming, the sound the projector makes will conversely run quiet, so you won't need to worry about it being distracting or ruining your experience.

Dangbei

If you think that — with all these fantastic features — you'll need a PhD in electronics to set up the Dangbei DBOX02, you can rest assured that it takes no time at all to do so. Plus, with next-gen InstanPro AI Image Setup, it's also incredibly easy to employ the projector's fast autofocus, auto keystone, screen fit, and obstacle avoidance features.

You also won't need to worry about replacing the Dangbei DBOX02 anytime soon. Designed with environmental sustainability in mind, the projector uses around 50% less power than those with traditional lamps and can last for over 20 years with four hours of use per day.