Save Huge On Dangbei Smart Projectors On Black Friday And Cyber Monday
Black Friday is a great time to save big on household electronics you've been wanting to upgrade. If you're passionate about home entertainment and having the most high-tech and convenient home theater experience possible, you'll want to take advantage of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals that Dangbei is offering for its easy-to-use smart home projectors, including the Dangbei DBOX02 Home Theater Projector, the Atom Mini Laser Projector, and the N2 Netflix Projector.
Trusted by over 200 million users around the globe, Dangbei leads in app and software development for large screens in China and specializes in state-of-the-art projectors and other innovative projectors that offer stunning visuals and immersive sound. Dangbei is one of the top three brands when it comes to e-commerce sales value for domestic smart projectors and is the #1 brand in sales volume laser projectors. With its projectors and other smart products, Dangbei can unlock a world of possibilities by transforming any space into a vibrant entertainment, work, or life hub that transcends visual limits.
Whether you're interested in cutting-edge AV equipment or shopping for perfect holiday gifts for your loved ones, Dangbei has a projector that's best suited for your needs. Once you see what each of these projectors can offer as a home entertainment experience, you'll want to add them to your cart immediately so that you'll be ready to pounce on Dangbei's upcoming Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.
The Dangbei DBOX02 matches 4K projection with superior sound
Formerly known as the Mars Pro 2, the Dangbei DBOX02 is the world's first-ever Google TV 4K laser projector. With the DBOX02 and its integrated Google TV with Licensed Netflix, you'll be able to enjoy the smoothest streaming experience possible from a projector for all of your favorite Netflix shows, movies, and other content. Over 10,000 apps are also available with the Dangbei DBOX02, including YouTube, Hulu, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video.
The projector offers stunning 4K resolution and a display that can be as large as 200 inches. It includes HDR 10+ support, MEMC, a game mode, and is even 3D enabled. Generating 2,450 ISO lumens of brightness that are powered by ALPD laser technology, the content you stream will be comfortable to watch and bright enough that you'll never have to squint to make out details — even during the day.
The sound offered by the Dangbei DBOX02 lives up to its stunning visuals as well, thanks to dual 12W built-in speakers and a spacious sound chamber that can deliver truly immersive sound for a powerful home cinema AV experience. Plus, the projector offers both Dolby Audio and DTS:X sound. While your content's audio will be booming, the sound the projector makes will conversely run quiet, so you won't need to worry about it being distracting or ruining your experience.
If you think that — with all these fantastic features — you'll need a PhD in electronics to set up the Dangbei DBOX02, you can rest assured that it takes no time at all to do so. Plus, with next-gen InstanPro AI Image Setup, it's also incredibly easy to employ the projector's fast autofocus, auto keystone, screen fit, and obstacle avoidance features.
You also won't need to worry about replacing the Dangbei DBOX02 anytime soon. Designed with environmental sustainability in mind, the projector uses around 50% less power than those with traditional lamps and can last for over 20 years with four hours of use per day.
The Dangbei Atom offers a powerful laser projector in a small package
The Dangbei Atom is ultra compact and easy to carry around, though it's still an incredibly powerful laser projector. The tablet-sized device is just 1.87 inches thin and weighs just 2.82 pounds, which is lighter than most standard laptops. A dedicated carry bag can also be used for easier portability so that you can effortlessly bring it from room-to-room or wherever else you may need it.
Despite coming in such a small package, you'll still be able to use the projector to immerse yourself in stunning visuals — the Dangbei Atom can produce an image up to 180 inches. Using ALPD lasers, the projector displays images in full 1080p high definition, supported by HDR 10, with 1,200 ISO lumens of dazzling brightness illuminating every detail of your content. Theater-quality sound is also provided through dual 5W integrated speakers with Dolby Audio.
Setup is a cinch thanks to AI technology and the projector includes smart features including autofocus, keystone correction, screen fit, and obstacle avoidance to ensure a clear and perfectly rectangular image in just seconds. Plus, the Dangbei Atom can do all this without consuming much power, so you won't need to worry about your energy bill as you take full advantage of the state-of-the-art mini projector to watch over 700,000 movies and TV shows via over 10,000 compatible apps — including Netflix, YouTube, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and many more.
Set up and chill with the Dangbei N2
The Dangbei N2 comes Netflix-ready with the app officially licensed and already built into the projector. With the versatile projector, you'll be able to set up the device in just seconds and enjoy instant access to your favorite shows and movies in any space thanks to an optional 210-degree gimbal stand and ceiling projection capabilities. If your favorite program is on a different platform, you won't have any trouble watching it, as the Dangbei N2 also provides secure streaming with YouTube, Prime Video, and more without the need for any extra devices.
Manual adjustments are now just as much a thing of the past as black-and-white tube TVs thanks to auto-enabled features like instant autofocus, keystone correction, screen fit, and obstacle avoidance. Rather than fiddling with your display and image, you can relax and immediately start enjoying your content. Plus, the projector's interface is simple and smooth thanks to its Linux OS software.
The Dangbei N2 offers vibrant hi-def visuals with native 1080p clarity and 400 ISO lumens of brightness, allowing you to project a crystal-clear picture with a 2000:1 contrast ratio. The projector is HDR10 and HLG compatible and pairs its crisp display with sound that fills the room using dual 6W speakers and Dolby Audio that can blanket your home in an immersive, cinematic soundscape. The Dangbei N2 comes in both black and white models as well, so you can select the one that best fits your home decor.
Equip your home with the perfect Dangbei projector for your needs this holiday season
Whether you're interested in hi-tech consumer electronics, automated smart devices, state-of-the-art home theater, or just love a good deal, this Black Friday is the perfect time to take advantage of the big savings Dangbei is offering for its innovative projectors. Whether you're looking for a tablet-sized mini projector, a 4K-capable device exploding with lumens of brightness, or an officially-licensed projector that can instantly provide access to Netflix, Dangbei has the product to best suit you and your home's needs.
This Black Friday and Cyber Monday, take care of your holiday shopping early and add a discounted Dangbei projector to your cart. With the 4K Dangbei DBOX02, the Dangbei Atom Mini Laser Projector, and the Dangbei N2 Netflix Projector, forget what you know about projectors and experience the cutting-edge technology at a whole new level for your favorite blockbuster movies, live sports, and gaming experiences.