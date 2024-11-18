Eureka Stylus Elite: A Powerful Stick Vacuum With A Dust Collection Station For Only $200
No matter how far home sanitation technology evolves with gadgets like robot vacuums and air purifiers, you just can't beat a proper handheld vacuum in your life. Whether it's time for your weekly cleaning crusade or you just need to deal with a huge dust bunny you've discovered under the couch, it's nice to have a reliable tool that can quickly and easily take care of it for you.
Vacuums can cost thousands these days, touting all sorts of gizmos and gadgets, but Eureka is aiming to keep its products affordable while still incorporating important innovations. This mission was a driving force behind the development of Eureka's Stylus Elite vacuum cleaner. The powerful and reliable cordless stick vacuum includes a dust collection docking station and is available now at Walmart for just $198.00.
Clean thoroughly with a hearty battery and multiple accessories
The Eureka Stylus Elite is a compact cordless vacuum boasting strength greater than its size may imply. This sucker is equipped with a 350W BLDC motor, boasting enough suction power to pick up and hold all kinds of particles and debris. Whether it's a massive clump of dust or a seemingly endless tangle of pet hair, nothing can escape the Stylus Elite's hungry maw. The included floor brush has a built-in anti-tangle feature, ensuring even the thickest strands of pet hair won't get it all tangled up. The floor brush is also equipped with Eureka's proprietary Swivel Steering design, allowing it to bend and turn at tight angles to avoid obstacles and reach tight spots, plus an LED light for illuminating said tight spots.
Besides the main floor brush, the Stylus Elite also comes with a crevice tool for cleaning the folds of curtains and a dust brush for above-floor cleaning in the home or in your car. If you just need some quick mess-capture, you can take the accessories off and use it as a simple hand vacuum.
If you've got some extensive cleaning to do, don't worry about the battery because it can go as long as you can. The included battery pack allows the Stylus Elite to run continuously for up to 60 minutes. You can fine-tune performance and battery consumption with three different endurance modes. Additionally, if you happen to own two Stylus Elites, the battery packs are removable and swappable, so you can slap another one on to get right back to work.
Let the Dust Station handle the cleanup for you
Even if you've got a great vacuum cleaner, there's always one part of the cleanup process no one likes: Emptying the dust cup. Even if you take it outside first, odds are good that as soon as you open the dust cup, you're going to get a bunch of dust right in your face. Eureka is well aware of this problem, which is why it designed a dust collection station to alleviate it.
The Stylus Elite comes bundled with Eureka's new hybrid docking and dust collection station. When you're done cleaning for the day, just place the Stylus Elite in the station. Not only will the vacuum's battery begin charging, but a powerful suction system will yank all of that collected crud right out of there, drawing it into a massive 3L storage bag. This system is equipped with a five-stage HEPA filtration system, drawing 99.7% of the particulates in the vacuum into the bag, right down to the tiniest of dust mites. When the bag is at full capacity, a notification light winks on to let you know it's time to swap it out. The bag is sealed, so there's no concern of the dust puffing into your face when you replace it.
In the price range of just $200, if you want to purchase a powerful and reliable stick vacuum with a dust collection station, the Eureka Stylus Elite is your only option on the market.