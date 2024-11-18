Eureka Stylus Elite: A Powerful Stick Vacuum With A Dust Collection Station For Only $200

The Eureka Stylus Elite is a compact cordless vacuum boasting strength greater than its size may imply. This sucker is equipped with a 350W BLDC motor, boasting enough suction power to pick up and hold all kinds of particles and debris. Whether it's a massive clump of dust or a seemingly endless tangle of pet hair, nothing can escape the Stylus Elite's hungry maw. The included floor brush has a built-in anti-tangle feature, ensuring even the thickest strands of pet hair won't get it all tangled up. The floor brush is also equipped with Eureka's proprietary Swivel Steering design, allowing it to bend and turn at tight angles to avoid obstacles and reach tight spots, plus an LED light for illuminating said tight spots.

Besides the main floor brush, the Stylus Elite also comes with a crevice tool for cleaning the folds of curtains and a dust brush for above-floor cleaning in the home or in your car. If you just need some quick mess-capture, you can take the accessories off and use it as a simple hand vacuum.

If you've got some extensive cleaning to do, don't worry about the battery because it can go as long as you can. The included battery pack allows the Stylus Elite to run continuously for up to 60 minutes. You can fine-tune performance and battery consumption with three different endurance modes. Additionally, if you happen to own two Stylus Elites, the battery packs are removable and swappable, so you can slap another one on to get right back to work.

