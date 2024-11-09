Who Owns PDI Diesel & Where Is The Company Headquarters Located?
Though diesel engines are surrounded by negative myths, folks should really stop believing them because, as it stands, the transports they run are a vital component of modern society. Standard diesel trucks contribute to job sites by delivering materials and other necessities, while heavy-duty models make long hauls to deliver loads of goods from place to place, distributing countless items essential for everyday life. Thus, their importance has given rise to companies that make it a priority to ensure they're running at their best. Performance Diesel Inc., also known as PDI Diesel, is one such business that has made a name for itself in this arena.
In only a few short decades, PDI Diesel has become one of the premier names in heavy-duty diesel truck maintenance. Since it was established in 2001, it has provided a wide array of truck parts to companies and drivers, as many commercial truck drivers maintain their own trucks and have teams to help install them.
As further evidence of the company's desire to put its clients first, PDI's offerings are put through their paces before hitting the market and are improved upon based on customer feedback and needs. At the time of publication, PDI is owned by Jerad Wittwer, who serves as the CEO and president of the company. As the figurehead of PDI, Wittwer has made no bones about sharing how the company became a reality and what it took for him to be able to start it.
Wittwer worked hard to make PDI a reality
Jerad Wittwer worked hard to become the owner, CEO, and president of Performance Diesel. In an interview with Big Rig Videos, he shared that during his childhood, he developed a fascination with diesel engines that followed him into his adult years. This prompted him to start out as a professional mechanic in the diesel industry way back in 1991, learning as much as he could from those more experienced before taking a major career leap. In 2001, he launched PDI, though it was only possible thanks to an unexpected side hustle that dated back to his younger years.
"My dad had ranching and he had a home delivery milk business where we delivered milk door-to-door," Wittwer recalled, noting that he eventually wound up purchasing his father's milk delivery business in the late 1990s. With that, he worked his regular mechanic job during the day and delivered milk at night four days per week. This went on until late 2000, when he decided to sell the company off, having stashed money away to fund his true career aspiration. Wittwer explained, "That gave me the drive to be able to put a little bit of money in the bank, enough money to start PDI." Evidently, Wittwer's double-duty days paid off, with PDI becoming a well-known name in the diesel game and a multi-location operation.
Where is Performance Diesel Inc. located?
Performance Diesel has been around for nearly three decades, and seeing as it remains a trusted source of diesel parts and repairs that numerous individuals rely on, it's no surprise that the size of the operation has grown a bit. Currently, PDI is predominantly based out of its headquarters in St. George, Utah, where the bulk of its business takes place. However, in the years since the company was founded and with an increase in output, PDI has expanded into another state entirely. Jerad Wittwer's brainchild also has a warehouse located in Zelienople, Pennsylvania.
Of course, it should be noted that PDI isn't purely a brick-and-mortar business. As the Internet has become an increasingly more prevalent element of the diesel industry and commerce as a whole, Wittwer's company has adapted accordingly. PDI makes sales through its website to both customers and select retailers, so it's now easier than ever before to reach out and get whatever is necessary to repair or otherwise improve diesel engines. After all, no matter where you are or if you have one or more of the most reliable diesel engines ever built on hand, the need for repairs is unavoidable.
In a relatively short span, Jerad Wittwer's PDI Diesel has found its niche to become a successful and wide-reaching supplier of diesel parts and service. It'll be interesting to see where the coming decades take it.