The xTool S1 Is Here To Optimize Your SMB
xTool is a well-regarded name for business owners as well as enthusiasts looking for a laser engraving solution, all thanks to the brand's diverse portfolio and versatile machines that have a proven track record of innovation, as well as safety. The company's best-selling model is the xTool S1: An enclosed diode laser engraver that has drawn significant praise for its reliable performance, robust build, and a suite of unique features, making this an ideal solution for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs.).
The ultra-precision laser engraver comes with four laser modules that can be switched with ease in a matter of seconds, offering users a choice between diode lasers of up to 40W output and a 2W infrared laser kit tailor-made for engraving on a wide range of metallic and synthetic surfaces. And since we're talking about surface area, there's also an automatic conveyor feeder facility with automatic passthrough, which makes the device a perfect choice for large objects, as well.
The xTool S1 also offers a bed area that is about 67% larger than rivals, giving users a bigger working area and the convenience of simultaneously working on objects of varied sizes in the same batch. However, it's not just about flat surfaces: Thanks to the RA2 Pro rotary, it can even handle curved surfaces just fine, achieving unprecedented uniformity and accuracy courtesy of an advanced autofocus system.
So, be it ceremonial cups or heirloom spoons, the xTool hardware is ready for it all. For folks to further expand their horizon, the S1 can be paired with the xTool Screen Printer, bringing color printing facility to the table as well.
The xTool S1 combines precision performance with safety, durability
Arriving pre-assembled out of the box, the xTool S1 takes a hands-free approach to user convenience without sacrificing precision. With a frame made out of aerospace-grade aluminum and its flame-retardant cover shield, the xTool S1 offers unparalleled peace of mind. The machine features a 5-direction flame detection system, and its high-performance fans efficiently disperse away any harmful gases during the cutting and engraving process. There are also three independent safety protocols to instantly halt operation if any mishap is detected: immediate stop upon opening; tilt-stop; and emergency stop. Bottom line: The xTool S1 is built to be durable and safe — allowing both hobbyists and SMBs to achieve their goals.
xTool takes pride in offering not only the absolute best hardware, but also software that is easy and intuitive for users of all skill levels. The xTool S1 offers the optimal parameter settings for over 400 materials. By selecting the corresponding material in the free software, users can preview the effects of different parameters, saving time on material testing and reducing costs. The mobile photo feature is another innovative function of snapshot preview; by taking a picture of the item to be processed, users can quickly batch-add the desired patterns for engraving. For occasions where users are running out of creative ideas, there's also an AI text-to-image tool that generates visual ideas in 10 unique styles.
Once your idea is locked, the Pin-Point Positioning ensures the engravings turn out sharp and well-defined without any axial deviations and unwanted offsetting. The xTool S1 can handle cutting and engraving on more than 300 types of surface materials, from organic and polymer-based to metals and alloys. Plus, the accompanying XCS software for both flat and curved engravings is absolutely free.
The xTool S1 is ready to level-up your SMB and to help you achieve your personal and professional goals. Starting at $899.99, it comes in a choice of black (with green accent) and white (with orange lid). Your biggest decision isn't if you should invest in this machine. It's deciding what you should make first!