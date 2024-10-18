The xTool S1 Is Here To Optimize Your SMB

xTool is a well-regarded name for business owners as well as enthusiasts looking for a laser engraving solution, all thanks to the brand's diverse portfolio and versatile machines that have a proven track record of innovation, as well as safety. The company's best-selling model is the xTool S1: An enclosed diode laser engraver that has drawn significant praise for its reliable performance, robust build, and a suite of unique features, making this an ideal solution for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs.).

The ultra-precision laser engraver comes with four laser modules that can be switched with ease in a matter of seconds, offering users a choice between diode lasers of up to 40W output and a 2W infrared laser kit tailor-made for engraving on a wide range of metallic and synthetic surfaces. And since we're talking about surface area, there's also an automatic conveyor feeder facility with automatic passthrough, which makes the device a perfect choice for large objects, as well.

xTool

The xTool S1 also offers a bed area that is about 67% larger than rivals, giving users a bigger working area and the convenience of simultaneously working on objects of varied sizes in the same batch. However, it's not just about flat surfaces: Thanks to the RA2 Pro rotary, it can even handle curved surfaces just fine, achieving unprecedented uniformity and accuracy courtesy of an advanced autofocus system.

xTool

So, be it ceremonial cups or heirloom spoons, the xTool hardware is ready for it all. For folks to further expand their horizon, the S1 can be paired with the xTool Screen Printer, bringing color printing facility to the table as well.