Voting Machines: How They Work And How To Use One Correctly

Voting is an important civic duty in the U.S., but it can also be stressful. Each election cycle brings forth new politicians, new legal propositions, and a litany of heated opinions from both major political parties — as demonstrated by Elon Musk's decision to reverse X's ban on political ads and more than a few false claims popping up on YouTube. The burden of responsibility and the uncertainty of change can both feel fatiguing, but luckily, the process of actually voting is fairly straightforward.

States across the U.S. have different voting practices. Some have opted to implement mail-in voting, which allows citizens to vote from the comfort of their own homes, but many exercise their right to vote using voting machines. These are computerized stand-alone units that voters can use to cast their ballot in their local voting center.

These machines play a very important role in the American democratic system, so, understandably, people may wish to learn a bit more about them. How do they work, and how do you use one correctly? There are a few different kinds of machines that can be used in the process of voting. Some of them, like Optical Scanners, are devices that are simply used to tally ballot votes. These may be used in tandem with other voting machines, but Ballot Marking Devices (BMDs) and Direct Recording Electronic (DRE) systems are the ones that most people picture when they think of these machines. Voting machines are made by different companies, so the specific guidelines may vary a bit depending on the make and model you're working with.

