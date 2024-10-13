Where Are L3 And R3 On A PS5 Controller? (And How To Use The Buttons)

The PlayStation 5 (PS5) DualSense controller is a remarkable piece of hardware, designed to elevate your gaming experience with advanced features like adaptive triggers and haptic feedback. While most of its functions are easy to grasp, some aspects can be confusing, especially for new users. One common point of confusion is when games prompt you to press the L3 and R3 buttons.

Unlike the traditional buttons — X, square, circle, triangle — that are clearly marked, L3 and R3 can be tricky to locate. In fact, they are not standalone buttons but are part of the analog sticks. L3 refers to pressing down the left stick, while R3 refers to pressing down the right stick. This design choice frees up the face buttons for other tasks, enabling more complex and versatile gameplay.

Both the L3 and R3 buttons play a crucial role in many games, often serving functions such as sprinting, crouching, or interacting with objects. To use them, simply press down on the left analog stick for L3 or the right analog stick for R3 until you feel a subtle click.