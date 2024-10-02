What Is The CBP One App Used For & Why Is It So Controversial?

The topic of asylum seekers and immigration is once again a hot policy topic among the US Presidential candidates. Most recently, it was broached in a debate between the two VP candidates, Republican JD Vance and Democrat Tim Walz. At the center of the discussion was an app called CBP One.

Offered by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, CBP One is a free app that is mandatory for any foreign citizen who seeks legal entry, relief measures like asylum, or a temporary work permit in the US if they don't meet the usual Visa requirements. It serves as a single portal to access CBP's various services, an approach that has also proven to be problematic for a variety of reasons from both policy and technical perspectives.

While the app itself and the associated identity vetting and documentation protocols have been clearly outlined, it has been mired in controversy for two core reasons. First, there are serious questions regarding the app's role in actually solving the country's illegal immigration problem. Second, the CBP One app itself has been criticized for glitches and technical inadequacies that have left asylum seekers stranded or in danger.

