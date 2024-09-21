Can You Transfer Funds From PayPal To Cash App (And Vice Versa)?

If you still want to move money from Paypal to Cash App or vice versa and don't mind taking some extra steps to get there, you're not alone. Numerous users of the two apps have been in the same boat, resulting in some handy workarounds. First is the method of adding your Cash App debit card to your Paypal account. Once the debit card is applied, which is done in the same way as linking any other debit card to your Paypal account, you can move the desired funds around that way.

Similarly, there's also a way to utilize a separate checking account to bridge the gap between Paypal and Cash App. Assuming the bank account you have linked to Cash App is the same one attached to your Paypal profile, you can withdraw money from either app and send it to that account. Once the transfer goes through, you can also move the money from said account to whichever app you please. Of course, be aware that transaction fees could be taken, and that these transfers can take time. After all, it's not uncommon for electronic Paypal payments to be labeled pending or unclaimed for various reasons. Neither of these choices are particularly ideal or convenient, but they're the best options around to date.

Perhaps someday Cash App and Paypal will come together to make transferring money from one to the other easy as can be. Unfortunately, that day has yet to come, leaving users of both no choice but to perform such transfers through effective yet slightly convoluted means.