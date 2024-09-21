Can You Transfer Funds From PayPal To Cash App (And Vice Versa)?
In the age of the Internet, making and receiving payments has become an incredibly user-friendly endeavor. Though visiting a physical bank or ATM is necessary in many cases, moving money around can happen in an instant through computers and smart phones. While this has led to scams through apps like Cash App, Paypal, and others that should be avoided at all costs, as long as you're responsible, they're entirely safe and straightforward to use within their limitations. These finance apps and those like them can do a lot, but they can't quite do it all.
For instance, if you're looking to transfer money from Paypal to Cash App — which does have a bank behind it — and vice versa, you'll be disappointed to learn that doing so isn't that simple. Moving funds from one to the other with a tap or two just isn't possible. Since they're entirely separate entities, they're not designed to work together and their respective accounts can't be directly linked. However, that's not to say that taking Paypal money and putting it onto a Cash App account and the other way around isn't doable at all. Paypal and Cash App users have concocted some clever yet somewhat tedious workarounds to move funds from one service to the other.
Paypal and Cash App users have created some handy workarounds
If you still want to move money from Paypal to Cash App or vice versa and don't mind taking some extra steps to get there, you're not alone. Numerous users of the two apps have been in the same boat, resulting in some handy workarounds. First is the method of adding your Cash App debit card to your Paypal account. Once the debit card is applied, which is done in the same way as linking any other debit card to your Paypal account, you can move the desired funds around that way.
Similarly, there's also a way to utilize a separate checking account to bridge the gap between Paypal and Cash App. Assuming the bank account you have linked to Cash App is the same one attached to your Paypal profile, you can withdraw money from either app and send it to that account. Once the transfer goes through, you can also move the money from said account to whichever app you please. Of course, be aware that transaction fees could be taken, and that these transfers can take time. After all, it's not uncommon for electronic Paypal payments to be labeled pending or unclaimed for various reasons. Neither of these choices are particularly ideal or convenient, but they're the best options around to date.
Perhaps someday Cash App and Paypal will come together to make transferring money from one to the other easy as can be. Unfortunately, that day has yet to come, leaving users of both no choice but to perform such transfers through effective yet slightly convoluted means.