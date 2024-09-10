IFA 2024 Day 4: The Sights And Sounds Of The Trade Show

Camera Gear maker Hohem's iSteady V3 phone gimbal caught my eye as I walked along the show floor because it includes a fill light built into the phone holder. Bad lighting is a content creator's worst enemy, so I stopped to give it a look. A forward-facing fill light isn't exactly the breakthrough of the century and if the story stopped there, you wouldn't be reading this.

But Hohem built a camera lens into that fill light. That camera lens uses AI to detect your face and follow you around. What that means is, the gimbal is entirely self-contained. There is no app required to film with object tracking. Your phone's camera is just used for recording, while the gimbal's camera is used to track you. By itself, that's cool enough, but it also removes a pain point for using a gimbal — connectivity.

In other gimbals, you needed to connect your phone via Bluetooth to the gimbal, so your phone could tell it where to point. By removing that barrier, all you need to do is slot in your phone, and you're set to go. You can also turn the camera around to track other things, which is a neat touch. If I were a content creator, the ease of this device is enough to coax me out of my money.

