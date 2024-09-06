Eureka's New J15 Ultra May Be The Strongest, Smartest Vacuum On The Market
As people become more conscious of health and sanitation, home cleaning devices have been spurned upward to greater heights. Where before, a robotic vacuum was more of an interesting novelty meant to supplement regular vacuuming efforts, they have now become truly comprehensive cleaning machines designed to work both harder and smarter. Perhaps one of the best examples of this evolution can be seen in the products of pedigree vacuum brand Eureka — since its initial founding in 1906, Eureka has never stopped innovating in the field of home cleaning tools, becoming a household name on both its home turf here in the United States and beyond.
As part of its offerings for the 2024 IFA trade show, Eureka has rolled out its latest brainchild, the J15 Pro Ultra robotic vacuum. Where other robotic vacuums might casually roll over loose messes, barely sucking them up and tracking them around the house, the J15 Pro Ultra asserts its dominance with top-of-the-line suction power paired with intelligent mess detection, not to mention a revamped cleaning base station that really lives up to its name. These fascinating advancements have earned Eureka and the J15 Pro Ultra an innovation award from us here at SlashGear. If you're enthused, read on for more details on this next-generation cleaning machine, and keep an eye on the Eureka IFA 2024 New Products Launch Event.
The J15 Pro Ultra boasts unprecedented suction power
One of the most annoying things about trying to clean your home with any kind of vacuum, be it a handheld one or a robotic vacuum, is when you just can't seem to capture a stubborn mess. A cheap vacuum cleaner simply doesn't have enough suction power to effectively lift dry or wet messes up off the ground and draw them into the storage bag. This is one major factor where the J15 Pro Ultra establishes itself: This robotic vacuum may seem small in stature, but within its confines lay a ferocious mess-munching machine.
The J15 Pro Ultra utilizes a specially designed aluminum vacuum fan featuring the latest and greatest in both suction power and heat dissipation, ensuring the device can go whole-hog on a cleaning job anytime, anywhere. With this optimized technology, the J15 Pro Ultra can generate up to 16,200 Pa of suction force, more than enough to capture not only loose bits on a solid floor but deep clean the tangled fibers of a carpet or yank old debris out from a dusty corner. Fun fact: One of the top-rated canister vacuums on Amazon and another of Eureka's front-runners, the NEN180, boasts a suction power of 16,000 Pa. This means the J15 Pro Ultra has even more suction power than a traditional corded vacuum cleaner, something you don't often get from robotic vacuums.
The J15 Pro Ultra covers more space with intelligent mess targeting and hair-busting rollers
Of course, the J15 Pro Ultra isn't just a hard worker with a hunger for maverick messes. To complement its mighty suction motor, this vacuum is also equipped with the latest in AI-powered mess detection and obstacle avoidance. The J15 Pro Ultra is loaded with Eureka's proprietary IntelliView AI detection system, allowing it to differentiate between wet and dry messes on sight. When the vacuum detects a wet mess, it automatically turns itself around and extends its powerful ScrubExtend mops to prioritize cleaning, rather than just rolling over it with the roller brush and making an even bigger mess. Those mops can extend out into deep, narrow nooks with TÜV Rheinland-certified coverage, ensuring no stains or puddles will escape.
For dry messes, the IntelliView system also allows the vacuum to tailor the speed of the side brushes to properly roll up and capture dry messes instead of just scattering crumbs around. If there aren't any distinctive dry messes around, the brushes will spin faster to facilitate comprehensive dusting. Incidentally, if you're concerned about the vacuum rolling over thick clumps of shedded hair or fur and getting tangled up, don't be. The J15 Pro Ultra boasts a first-of-its-kind FlexiRazor brush to effectively slice up thick hairs and fibers. The brush is equipped with a series of high-density vibrating blades rotating 400 times per minute, which is estimated to reduce brush tangles by up to 99%.
The companion base station completely cleans the vacuum and itself between jobs
No proper robotic vacuum is a completely one-man job, and the J15 Pro Ultra is no exception. For its wingman, this vacuum comes with an upgraded self-cleaning base station. While base stations are nothing new for robotic vacuums, the J15 Pro Ultra's station is no common device: Rather than just cleaning and emptying the vacuum and calling it a day, the base station goes the extra mile by scraping and collecting debris left over from the cleaning process and isolating them from the tray. In this way, not only are the vacuum's mops cleaned and the storage bag emptied, but any leftovers are then removed from the station tray, ensuring they don't just end up right back on the mops after the next cleaning.
The base station and the J15 Pro Ultra are an inseparable tag team, working together not just to sanitize between cleaning jobs but also to prep for particularly tricky messes. For example, if the vacuum encounters a stubborn stain on the ground that it can't clean with a single pass, it will return to the base station for a hot water rinse, then return to the stain to hit it again. This comprehensive cleaning ensures that even the most stalwart stains will eventually succumb.
For more information on Eureka and its products, visit the brand's website.