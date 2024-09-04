Vosker VKX Review: The Right Solar-Powered LTE Camera For The Right Job

One of the main problems you get with smart home security cameras is the need to be connected to Wi-Fi. Often, power is a concern too. They greatly limit where you can place a camera. Namely, you need to place it somewhere near your home. But there are a lot of use cases for cameras that are not near your home, such as trail cameras, or keeping an eye on remote locations. That's where the Vosker VKX camera comes into play.

Advertisement

This is a smart, app-controlled, video camera designed to be placed anywhere — or at least anywhere there is cellular connectivity because — you guessed it — this camera uses LTE to connect to your phone. Not only that, but Wi-Fi isn't even an option, so even if you place it around your house, you'll still be required to be connected to the cellular network.

What this adds up to is a very solid camera that you can put anywhere you might want it. But that freedom comes with several caveats that are important to be aware of before you put down your hard-earned dollars. I've been using a Vosker VKX camera review sample provided by Vosker for about one week, and this is my full review.