Windows Airplane Mode Won't Turn Off? Here Are A Few Fixes To Try

Airplane mode is a useful feature designed to reduce the number of signals that can potentially interfere with sensors on an airplane. It's a feature available on smartphones, tablets, and laptops — electronics that passengers might bring on a flight. It immediately disconnects the device from Wi-Fi, cellular, and Bluetooth, preventing users from sending and receiving calls or texts. A simple press of the airplane-looking button on your computer and it shuts down those different signals. While this is beneficial during a flight, many use Airplane mode for other reasons, such as saving battery life, limiting data usage, and simply giving themselves a break from constant cellular connection.

Unfortunately, there have been instances of people putting their Windows computer into Airplane mode without being able to turn it off, preventing them from restoring your WiFi connection. This can not only be frustrating but debilitating, especially when you need the computer for work or a project. So, what can you do to fix this issue? Is it as simple as restarting your computer? In some instances, yes. In others, it requires a bit more time and effort. We look at a few of the ways you can get your computer out of Airplane mode here.