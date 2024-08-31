Yellowstone Hydrothermal Explosions Explained: Why & How Often Do They Happen?

There's loads to see and do at Yellowstone National Park, hence why it's been labeled a must-visit travel destination for years. The massive, active volcano is the home of breathtaking scenery, all kinds of wildlife, and Yellowstone's signature striking springs. If you bring your phone along, there are several key apps you could use here or at any other national park to enhance the experience. Unfortunately, sometimes a visit to Yellowstone can be a bit scary, like when you think you're in for a geyser display, only to be hit with something far more dangerous. These are Yellowstone's hydrothermal explosions.

Hydrothermal explosions occur when boiling water erupts from the ground due to a sudden increase in pressure. Along with the hot water, rocks, dirt, and other debris can be launched into the air, creating quite a hazard for those nearby. In the case of Yellowstone's hydrothermal explosion events, they're often thanks to it having a rather shallow hydrothermal system. Liquid water beneath the surface turns to steam, and silica can clog hot water conduits, leading to this pressure buildup and eventual booming release. Average explosions can occur every few years, while smaller, less noticeable ones can happen yearly. Larger ones aren't likely to happen for hundreds or even thousands of years.

Thankfully, even though hydrothermal explosions can present a legitimate danger to those visiting Yellowstone, you're not likely to be harmed by them.

