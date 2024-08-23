What Causes Horizontal Lines On A TV Screen (And Can It Be Fixed?)

Depending on the root cause of your TV's horizontal lines, you may be able to fix it. You can unplug and plug back in the potentially loosely connected wires responsible, or replace them entirely. If that doesn't work, this is a good time to check if your TV needs a software update or a factory reset. If you think the issue is an old DVD player or video game system, try those on another TV or look into adapters to use them at their optimum image quality. As for overheating, it's wise to regularly clean around your TV and ensure it has optimal ventilation space. If you try these solutions to get rid of horizontal TV lines, but they don't go away, you could be looking at a more tedious and potentially costly fix.

When it comes to a bad timing control board, you have to open up your TV, unscrew and remove the old one, and replace it with a new one. Not only is this a major hassle that may or may not resolve the problem, but tracking down a T-Con board for your TV can prove difficult. Replacing a failing display panel is also a technical undertaking, but it might not even be worth it. In the case of OLED and LCD TVs, the cost to replace a panel is relative to replacing the TV entirely, so if you're dealing with a faulty panel, you might be better off cutting your losses and buying a new TV.

A largely visual piece of technology failing to deliver proper visuals is frustrating. Evidently, it's not impossible for horizontal lines to be fixed on a TV, but in some dire cases, it may very well be a lost cause. Thankfully, in 2024 there are several budget-friendly TV brands out there to buy a replacement from.

