TORRAS 360 Phone Cases: Quality, Innovation & Protection From Every Angle

Are you an on-the-go go-getter with your phone firmly in hand at all hours of the day? It can be tough to keep your grip on your phone if your hands are otherwise occupied. Even if you've got especially strong thumbs, it can be tricky to maintain a firm, reliable hold on your phone while multitasking. If you want both an extra point of steadfast grip on your phone and a convenient means of sticking it just about anywhere, the TORRAS Ostand 360° Rotatable Case could be just what you're looking for.

The Rotatable Case is made of a proprietary military-grade material, able to safely endure drops from up to 12 feet up. It doesn't just protect the body of your phone, but the sensitive lenses and screens as well – a special lifted design over the screen and camera bezel provides additional clearance that, in the event of a drop, keeps the sensitive components away from hard surfaces.

Of course, with the power of the 360° O-ring, your odds of sudden drops are rather low. The flip-open O-ring can rest at any point along the surface of the 360° slider, allowing you to both hold and stand up your phone at just about any conceivable angle. If you want to mount your phone to a stand, a wall, or another device, a series of 32 powerful magnets within the O-ring will hold on like there's no tomorrow. As a side benefit, this magnetic grip also improves the efficiency of wireless charging.

Both the 360° Spin and 360° Rotatable Ostand cases are available now on TORRAS' website and Amazon storefront, and can fit any iPhone device from the iPhone 12 series and onward.