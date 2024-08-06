TORRAS 360 Phone Cases: Quality, Innovation & Protection From Every Angle
In today's interconnected world, your smartphone is a vital lifeline. Your connections, your interests, and possibly even your very livelihood are all contained within that little brick of plastic. It should go without saying, then, that such a device deserves the very best in precision protection. Phone cases are a dime a dozen, but not all of them provide both reliable protection and quality-of-life features that make them worth the attention and investment. If you really want the best defense for your phone that money can buy, turn to the experts on the smartphone defense scene: TORRAS.
Since its founding in 2012, TORRAS has been regularly innovating and iterating in the field of smartphone protection, offering sturdy screen protectors, next-generation charging devices, and the latest and greatest in protective cases. All of these products are available on TORRAS' website, as well as its Amazon storefront. If you're specifically looking for a new case for your all-important smartphone, look no further than the flagship line of TORRAS products, the Ostand case series. With unprecedented protection and flexibility to suit any situation, the Ostand cases will both keep your phone safe and give you a much greater degree of control over its day-to-day usage. If you're not sure which Ostand case is for you, why not start with two of TORRAS' hottest creations, the 360° Spin Case and 360° Rotatable Case?
Enjoy the tactile twist of the TORRAS Ostand 360° Spin Case
The TORRAS Ostand 360° Spin Case is the solution to the problems we all experience finding optimal viewing angles with our mobile devices. Poor grip and awkward angles lead to catastrophic drops. Fortunately, TORRAS has a solution.
This modern marvel of a phone case provides all of the protection you'd expect from a bulkier case without all the unwanted mass. Utilizing a series of discrete yet powerful airbags that cradle the phone, the case can absorb up to 98% of the impact force incurred in a sudden drop. That's military-grade protection keeping your phone safe, no matter the impulse applied by a sudden trauma.
The real star of the show, though, is the secret weapon of the Ostand series, the rear O-ring. Just flip the ring out of the case, and you've got a sturdy, convenient grip to thread your fingers through. Are you holding your phone at a weird angle? That's the power of the spin: the O-ring can rotate to four preset positions, doing so with a distinct and satisfying mechanical click. That rotating O-ring also doubles as a stalwart stand for taking selfies and playing games, as well as a magnetic mount for keeping your phone firmly rooted to a stand on your desk, a mount on your car dashboard, or even a metal wall. It's also fully Magsafe compatible if you already have accessories you use with your phone.
Stay stable anywhere and everywhere with the TORRAS Ostand 360° Rotatable Case
Are you an on-the-go go-getter with your phone firmly in hand at all hours of the day? It can be tough to keep your grip on your phone if your hands are otherwise occupied. Even if you've got especially strong thumbs, it can be tricky to maintain a firm, reliable hold on your phone while multitasking. If you want both an extra point of steadfast grip on your phone and a convenient means of sticking it just about anywhere, the TORRAS Ostand 360° Rotatable Case could be just what you're looking for.
The Rotatable Case is made of a proprietary military-grade material, able to safely endure drops from up to 12 feet up. It doesn't just protect the body of your phone, but the sensitive lenses and screens as well – a special lifted design over the screen and camera bezel provides additional clearance that, in the event of a drop, keeps the sensitive components away from hard surfaces.
Of course, with the power of the 360° O-ring, your odds of sudden drops are rather low. The flip-open O-ring can rest at any point along the surface of the 360° slider, allowing you to both hold and stand up your phone at just about any conceivable angle. If you want to mount your phone to a stand, a wall, or another device, a series of 32 powerful magnets within the O-ring will hold on like there's no tomorrow. As a side benefit, this magnetic grip also improves the efficiency of wireless charging.
Both the 360° Spin and 360° Rotatable Ostand cases are available now on TORRAS' website and Amazon storefront, and can fit any iPhone device from the iPhone 12 series and onward.