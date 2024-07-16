Find The Perfect Robot Vacuum For You During Roborock's Prime Day Campaign
Sponsored Content.
If you need a little help with your daily cleaning routine, but feel like cutting edge robot vacuums are a little out of reach, then you should look at Roborock's range of Prime Day deals on July 15-21. The company, which specializes in robot vacuums, has tantalizing discounts on many products from across its range.
This includes the new Roborock S8 Max Ultra with corner-to-edge cleaning and hot water mop washing. You'll also find great sales on the high-end Roborock S8 Pro Ultra, the cost-effective Roborock Qrevo Pro and Roborock Qrevo S, and more. This is your chance to get your hands on an AI-powered, low-maintenance, cleaning machine for a bargain price.
What will you be getting for your money? Let's take a closer look at four of the best products in Roborock's lineup, see what sets them apart, and break down these awesome Prime Day deals.
Roborock's S8 Pro Ultra features high-tech capabilities at a low price
Roborock's S8 Pro Ultra may just be the sweet spot when it comes to Roborock's product line. It's a low-maintenance robot with features like auto dust-emptying, auto mop-washing, warm air drying, auto tank-refilling, and dock self-cleaning. It also includes some cutting edge tech, like Roborock's VibraRise 2.0 mopping system, smart obstacle avoidance, and an easy-to-use app control.
One example of the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra's AI capabilities is its ability to detect and avoid dangers. So instead of the user having to think of potential hazards and mark them down as no-go zones, the bot will suggest potential areas to avoid when it encounters them instead. It will also detect and avoid potential obstacles while cleaning. Vibrarise 2.0 doubles the amount of vibration modules in the vacuum's mop, which increases both its cleaning power and the area it can scrub.
Roborock's stunning Prime Day deals – running from July 15-21 — make this high-end robot vacuum more accessible than ever. Add it to your cart now for a sale price of $949.99 – that's a massive 41% off, saving you $650.
Maximize your free time with Roborock's do-it-all S8 Max Ultra
The Roborock S8 Max Ultra is a solid piece of hardware and one of the company's flagship devices. With 8,000 Pa of suction, it is one of the most powerful robot vacuums on the market and is capable of tackling messes that some of its competitors are simply too weak to handle. In addition to the exceptional suction power, its revolutionary Corner-to-Edge cleaning system features a FlexiArm Design Side Brush and Extra Edge Mopping System to clean places other vacuums can't reach.
If you need heavy-duty cleaning tasks to be handled with high-end intelligence, then the S8 Max Ultra may be the robot vacuum for you. Roborock's Prime Day sale on July 15-21 is the perfect time to buy because the Roborock S8 Max Ultra is 25% off at a limited-time price of $1,199.99, so you'll save $400 off this high-end helper's regular price.
The Roborock Qrevo Pro is the best robot roommate ever
With 7,000 Pa of suction power and a robotic arm spinning mop, the Roborock Qrevo Pro is equipped to tackle a wide range of household cleaning duties. The bot's FlexiArm Design mop ensures it will hit 98.8% of all room edges, cleaning in places other products can't touch. Its main smart features include customizable deep carpet cleaning, custom cleaning routines, intelligent dirt detection, reactive tech obstacle recognition, and multi-level mapping.
The Roborock Qrevo Pro's rubber brush is capable of removing dirt from a number of surfaces. For hard floors, dual spinning mops ensure a spotless shine. Those mops are capable of lifting up by 10 millimeters, so they shouldn't pose a problem if the multi-surface cleaner is working on a relatively thick carpet. And get this: The vacuum utilizes hot water mop washing to clean itself at the base station, reducing the amount of maintenance its owners have to perform in order to keep it running properly.
The Roborock Qrevo Pro is a low-hassle solution to modern cleaning problems, and you can snag yours at a low hassle price of just $699.99 (30% off) during Roborock's Prime Day sale.
You're going to love the Roborock Qrevo S and its anti-tangle brush
The Roborock Qrevo S is one of the newer models in the Roborock lineup and shares many of the features that make the Roborock Qrevo Pro such an effective product. This includes mop self washing, a host of AI features, and programmable smart routines. One of the best features on the Roborock Qrevo S is the highly adjustable mop flow. Users can set the bot's flow at one of 30 levels, ensuring the bot is able to optimally clean the hard floors in their home while minimizing any potential excess water.
The Qrevo S rubber anti-tangle brush may be one of the bot's best features. One flaw present in many robot vacuums centers on their brushes. Most will get tangled with pet hair and other debris while the bot is carrying out its duties, which means the owner has to clean the brush out regularly. The anti-tangle brush is designed to move potential tangles to both ends, where they are easily removed.
All this, combined with the auto-refill feature for the bot's water supply and the self-cleaning mops, make the Roborock Qrevo S one of the most low-maintenance robot vacuums on the market. It's priced 25% off at just $599.99 — a $200 savings during Roborock's Prime Day sale from July 15-21.
Roborock has cleaning options for every home and deals for every budget
Roborock is working hard to bring value to its customers, and the Prime Day deals on July 15-21 extend well beyond the robot vacuums detailed above. You may also want to check out some of the other devices in its lineup, like the Roborock Q5 Max+, which works great on carpeting, or the upright Roborock Dyad Pro wet dry vac. With so many options available at a fraction of their typical prices, you're sure to find something to suit your lifestyle and your budget.