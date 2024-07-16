ECOVACS Prime Day Sale: Snag Top Deebots And Winbots With Discounts Up To $850

Sponsored Content.

Prime Day 2024 is upon us, which means it's the perfect time to save hundreds of dollars on quality cleaning solutions from ECOVACS. The brand, whose appliances have been an integral part of the smart home revolution, is offering substantial discounts on several of its products during Amazon's two-day Prime Day event. This sale includes the ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S COMBO, which has become the best-selling OMNI robot vacuum in North America since its debut earlier this year. Normally $1,199.99, the ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S COMBO is currently discounted for Prime Day (July 16-17) for just $899.99.

The ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S COMBO offers solutions for both autonomous cleaning and handheld vacuuming for spot-cleaning and for those hard-to-reach places that robot vacuums can't access, including couch cushions and tabletops. Both machines share the same space-saving docking station for your convenience, an all-in-one hub where both of their dustbins can be emptied into a large-capacity bag integrated into the base. The hub can also automatically refill the wet/dry vacuum's water tank and will heat water up to 158 degrees Fahrenheit for ultra-clean, hot-water mop washing. Plus, it's capable of hot-air drying to prevent odors from building up.

You also won't need to worry about pet and human hair getting stuck in the brushes of either the robot or handheld vacuums, as both employ ZeroTangle technology to minimize maintenance and ensure smooth, continuous, and efficient cleaning. The ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S COMBO doesn't just excel at cleaning but also uses the latest advancements in smart home technology for easier and more convenient control. Hands-free operation is possible by using a simple foot touch to start the device, or you can use voice commands, your smartphone, or even your Apple Watch.