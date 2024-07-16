ECOVACS Prime Day Sale: Snag Top Deebots And Winbots With Discounts Up To $850
Sponsored Content.
Prime Day 2024 is upon us, which means it's the perfect time to save hundreds of dollars on quality cleaning solutions from ECOVACS. The brand, whose appliances have been an integral part of the smart home revolution, is offering substantial discounts on several of its products during Amazon's two-day Prime Day event. This sale includes the ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S COMBO, which has become the best-selling OMNI robot vacuum in North America since its debut earlier this year. Normally $1,199.99, the ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S COMBO is currently discounted for Prime Day (July 16-17) for just $899.99.
The ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S COMBO offers solutions for both autonomous cleaning and handheld vacuuming for spot-cleaning and for those hard-to-reach places that robot vacuums can't access, including couch cushions and tabletops. Both machines share the same space-saving docking station for your convenience, an all-in-one hub where both of their dustbins can be emptied into a large-capacity bag integrated into the base. The hub can also automatically refill the wet/dry vacuum's water tank and will heat water up to 158 degrees Fahrenheit for ultra-clean, hot-water mop washing. Plus, it's capable of hot-air drying to prevent odors from building up.
You also won't need to worry about pet and human hair getting stuck in the brushes of either the robot or handheld vacuums, as both employ ZeroTangle technology to minimize maintenance and ensure smooth, continuous, and efficient cleaning. The ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S COMBO doesn't just excel at cleaning but also uses the latest advancements in smart home technology for easier and more convenient control. Hands-free operation is possible by using a simple foot touch to start the device, or you can use voice commands, your smartphone, or even your Apple Watch.
The ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S can clean everything — effortlessly
The ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S Robot Vacuum and Mop will leave floors spotless thanks to its advanced motor and airflow technology, which allows it to deliver a whopping 11,000 Pa of suction force. It also has 99% coverage capability and can clean edges, corners, and other hard-to-reach areas by using advanced algorithms and a hovering arm.
Other innovative features utilized by the ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S include the cleaner's advanced navigation and obstacle avoidance technology. It uses both TrueDetect 3D 3.0 and TrueMapping 2.0 to quickly map your home, allowing it to expertly avoid obstacles or from getting stuck under furniture (which also prevents damage to either the vacuum or the furniture). With these state-of-the-art abilities, the robot vacuum can clean your living space without any interruption. If you don't need the handheld vacuum that comes with the ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S COMBO, you can buy the robot vacuum separately — and it's also deeply discounted for Amazon Prime Day. The deal price of the ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S Robot Vacuum and Mop is $699 — a $300 discount from its usual list price.
ECOVACS is also discounting its Winbot cleaning robots
Also discounted for Prime Day are the ECOVACS Winbot W2 OMNI and ECOVACS Winbot W1 Pro Window cleaning robots. ECOVACS broke the mold with the W2 OMNI, its first ever robotic window cleaner with a portable, all-in-one multipurpose dock that serves as a control panel, changer, stabler, and portable storage room. Its integrated, high-capacity battery can run the cleaner for 110 minutes on a single charge (equivalent to 55 square meters of coverage), allowing you to clean windows that are far from power outlets. Multiple sensors allow the robot to bypass obstacles and prevent jamming for continuous cleaning, and a special along-the-edge mode improves windows' edges clean by 65%.
Other features include fully upgraded three-nozzle wide-angle spray atomization technology, a brushless motor powered by the WIN-SLAM 4.0 Intelligent Planning algorithm, five cleaning modes controlled by an intuitive station panel, a 12-stage protection system, and intelligent climbing with no more slippage. The cutting-edge ECOVACS Winbot W2 Omni Window Cleaning Robot is $100 off for a deal price of $499.99.
The ECOVACS Winbot W1 Pro Window Cleaning Robot doesn't include a portable base station but utilizes a 60 mL reservoir, 2,800 Pa suction power, cross water spray technology, positional memory, a high-precision coupling sensor for advanced edge detection, an internal drive system that ensures non-slip steady movement and protection against power failure, and WIN SLAM 3.0 technology that can be used with three different adaptive cleaning modes. For Prime Day, the ECOVACS Winbot W1 Pro Window Cleaning Robot is $299, for a savings of $100.
You can also find other ECOVACS robot vacuums on sale for Prime Day
ECOVACS is also slashing the prices of its other OMNI robot wet/dry vacuums. The ECOVACS DEEBOT T20 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop — the industry's first to use hot water mop washing — can heat water to 131 degrees Fahrenheit to wash and heat-dry the mop after use. It's equipped with 6,000 Pa suction, 9 mm auto-mop lifting, advanced TrueDetect 3D 3.0 Object Avoidance, customizable maps for your home, and hands-free voice control. The ECOVACS DEEBOT T20 OMNI Robot Vacuum and Mop is $500 off for Prime Day and is available for just $599.99.
The ECOVACS DEEBOT X2 OMNI Robot Vacuum and Mop offers fully automated hands-free cleaning with a base station that can self-empty 90 days worth of dust, clean the mop with hot water and dry it with hot air, and refill the robot's reservoir with enough clean water to cover up to 4,300 square feet. The robot features a dual-rotating mopping system with 8,000 Pa suction, intelligent 15 mm auto-mop lifting, AI-controlled AIVI 3D 2.0 Obstacle Avoidance, voice control, and industry-first dual-laser LiDAR navigation. It even includes a camera for live video monitoring of your home, as well as two-way calls. The ECOVACS DEEBOT X2 OMNI Robot Vacuum and Mop is discounted for $899.99, which is $600 less than its usual list price.
The ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 OMNI Robot Vacuum and Mop also comes with a self-cleaning base station, intuitive voice control, and AIVI 3D Technology. Its 5,000 Pa suction and OZMO Turbo rotating mopping system is extremely effective on both hard floors and carpets, and the device uses advanced laser-based TrueMapping navigation to create the most efficient cleaning paths with fewer missed spots. With its sleek, Jacob Jensen design, it also looks gorgeous whether in use or while docked. Normally $1,549.99, you can currently purchase the ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 OMNI Robot Vacuum and Mop for just $699.99 — an eye-popping discount of nearly 55%.
These Prime Day Deals Won't Last Long
Amazon's Prime Day deals are only available from July 16-17, so you'll want to act quickly to take advantage of the huge discounts ECOVACS is offering for the DEEBOT T30S COMBO and its other innovative cleaning solutions.