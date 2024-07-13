Put These Dangbei Projectors At The Top Of Your List On Prime Day
Sponsored Content.
Dangbei might be a relatively unknown name in Western markets, despite making a mark with its TV and entertainment software for household names such as Sony. However, the brand has made a splash with its own solid products that have garnered high praise, earning international awards, including the VGP (Visual Grand Prix), Reddot Design Award, Good Design award, and the IAI Global Design Award. The latest from Dangbei is the DBOX02, a flagship projector touted as the brightest one offered by the brand so far — and this gem of a device is on sale during Dangbei's Amazon Prime Day campaign on July 12-19.
A Dangbei projector for all budgets this Prime Day
Originally launched as the Mars Pro 2, the DBOX02 is the world's first Google TV 4K laser projector with a built-in, licensed Netflix app. That means you don't have to go through the hassle of a separate streaming stick to get access to the intuitive Google TV software experience with all its perks in tow, such as parental controls, watchlists, ability to create multiple profiles, and more.
One of the standout features of Dangbei's top-of-the-line projector is the theatrical-grade ALPD laser tech, which ensures that visuals are free from speckles and color fringing at 4K resolution. It serves as a visual canvas measuring 200 inches, and thanks to HDR10+ compatibility, you can expect crystal-clear image quality.
The rest of the goodies include a CMOS sensor-assisted autofocus system, automatic keystone correction, MEMC tech to deliver smooth frame transitions for fast-paced live sports action, and canvas adjustment that intelligently avoids items on the wall, to name a few.
Dangbei's DBOX02 laser projector reportedly consumes 50% less energy than lamp projectors, while taking care of the audio output with DTS:X and Dolby Audio support on the table. With a peak brightness of 2,450 ISO Lumens and plenty of I/O options, this portable projector serves all its goodness in a sleek and portable form. Enthusiasts can snag a big discount on the Dangbei DBOX02 4K Projector on Amazon from July 12-19.
The Dangbei N2 boasts big capabilities at a bargain price
If you're looking for something smaller in size and lighter on the wallet, check out the Dangbei N2 and Stand Bundle – also deeply discounted during the sale on July 12-19. The Dangbei N2 is another Netflix-licensed offering from Dangbei that targets the native 1080p resolution sweet spot. Armed with dual 6W Dolby Audio-ready speakers, this one will let you enjoy content on a 120-inch screen with a peak brightness of 400 ISO Lumens. A tailored 210° gimbal stand allows for projecting from walls to ceilings, breaking the limits of installation.
Notably, this one borrows some flagship tricks from the DBOX02 as well, such as InstanPro AI image setup for automatic angle and frame size adjustment.
The Dangbei Atom includes built-in Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video
Last but not least, let's discuss the dynamite Dangbei Atom, a mid-tier offering that serves Google TV on the software side with the added convenience of built-in and licensed Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video. This one also employs the ALPD laser tech to deliver a maximum brightness of 1200 ISO lumens, served on a 180-inch screen with 1080p resolution.
Dolby Audio-supported dual 5W speakers take care of the sound output, while the visual perks include a speckle-free experience without color-fringing issues. This is one of the thinnest projectors out there with that kind of firepower, and it's available on Amazon at a huge savings on July 12-19. These sales aren't projected to last long, so don't miss these deals.