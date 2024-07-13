Put These Dangbei Projectors At The Top Of Your List On Prime Day

Originally launched as the Mars Pro 2, the DBOX02 is the world's first Google TV 4K laser projector with a built-in, licensed Netflix app. That means you don't have to go through the hassle of a separate streaming stick to get access to the intuitive Google TV software experience with all its perks in tow, such as parental controls, watchlists, ability to create multiple profiles, and more.

One of the standout features of Dangbei's top-of-the-line projector is the theatrical-grade ALPD laser tech, which ensures that visuals are free from speckles and color fringing at 4K resolution. It serves as a visual canvas measuring 200 inches, and thanks to HDR10+ compatibility, you can expect crystal-clear image quality.

The rest of the goodies include a CMOS sensor-assisted autofocus system, automatic keystone correction, MEMC tech to deliver smooth frame transitions for fast-paced live sports action, and canvas adjustment that intelligently avoids items on the wall, to name a few.

Dangbei

Dangbei's DBOX02 laser projector reportedly consumes 50% less energy than lamp projectors, while taking care of the audio output with DTS:X and Dolby Audio support on the table. With a peak brightness of 2,450 ISO Lumens and plenty of I/O options, this portable projector serves all its goodness in a sleek and portable form. Enthusiasts can snag a big discount on the Dangbei DBOX02 4K Projector on Amazon from July 12-19.