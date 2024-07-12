Sweep Up Amazing Prime Day Savings On Roborock's Sleek Lineup Of Robot Vacuums
Amazon's Prime Day is just around the corner and Roborock will have a large portion of its lineup on sale during all of the festivities. For those that don't know, Roborock is a leading and award-winning maker of robotic cleaning devices, including the highly touted S8, Qrevo, and Q line.
No matter the size of your space, Roborock has something that will work for you, and the extra savings during Prime Day on July 16-17 is just the icing on the cake. Overall, there are five distinct Roborock robot vacuums that deserve at least a little bit of the spotlight, but that doesn't mean the rest of Roborock's repertoire isn't worth a look.
After all, the summer months can be some of the busiest of the year, and you need all the help you can get. We'll help you figure out exactly which Roborock robot vacuum you need to add to your cart this Amazon Prime Day.
Experience the pinnacle of cleaning tech with Roborock's S8 Max Ultra
At the top of the line is Roborock's S8 Max Ultra. It's the pinnacle of cleaning tech and suited for a wide variety of cleaning applications. Let's go through the specs. On a mechanical end, its mop is capable of vibrating upwards of 4,000 times per minute to ensure your kitchen floors are spotless, and its FlexiArm Design Side Brush automatically extends to reach corners and low areas underneath furniture. The vacuum's self-cleaning dock includes hot water mop washing, heated air drying, auto dust emptying, and more.
The Roborock S8 Pro Ultra is like the S8 Max Ultra's talented younger sibling. It's capable of 3,000 mop vibrations per minute through two dedicated modules. It can detect objects and react in a 3D environment, and it automatically cleans the wet and dry components after use to prevent mold growth or unpleasant odors.
Roborock's robot vacuums take 'set it and forget it' to the next level
The sleek and powerful Roborock Qrevo Pro is also on sale during Roborock's Prime Day campaign. This device has a robotic arm that pops out to do the mopping work and uses hot water to sanitize. It also uses LiDAR tech to map out the room in real time to not only avoid every obstacles.
The Roborock Qrevo S is the last word when it comes to convenience. Through scheduling on the Roborock app (now available on the Apple Watch), it's about as close to "set it and forget it" as you can get.
Both the Qrevo Pro and Qrevo S pair with their docks to autonomously clean, dry, charge, and empty their dust bins. You don't have to lift a finger. These robot vacuums will do the job every time. However, if you want to get granular with schedules, routines, and setting boundaries, the powerful Roborock app will be your best friend.
Take back your free time with a Roborock vacuum at an unbeatable limited-time price
Roborock's Q5 Max+ is one of the best in the robot vacuum segment if you're talking longevity. The beefy battery and onboard dustbin keep it rolling for hours on end. The maximum runtime is rated at 240 minutes, and it's capable of cleaning upwards of 350 square meters (more than 3,767 square feet). That's more square footage than a lot of houses, so it's more than up to the task. The Q5 Max+ also sports a Dual Roller and Mega Suction, making it an ideal choice for homes with lots of carpeting.
If you're looking for something more hands-on, Roborock's Dyad Pro upright wet dry vacuum might be the buy for you on Prime Day. Like the autonomous vacuums, the more conventionally shaped Dyad Pro is packed to the brim with the latest tech to make your life easier. Most importantly, it provides powerful suction and is capable of cleaning itself through the dock or notifying you that it needs cleaning through the app.
All of these Roborock products and more will be available on sale during Amazon's Prime Day campaign on July 16-17. It's one of the best times of the year to get savings on products you will actually use. Why not let Roborock's stable of machines help make your home look its best, freeing up more time for you to simply enjoy your home life?