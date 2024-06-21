Why The US Government Banned Kaspersky, One Of The Biggest Anti-Virus Tools

The U.S. government has banned Kaspersky, the popular anti-virus software, over national security risks. The determination was issued by the Office of Information and Communications Technology and Services (OICTS) — part of the Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS). Once the order comes into effect, any resale, integration, or licensing of Kaspersky cybersecurity products will be prohibited on U.S. soil.

In its statement, the BIS cites the Russian government's offensive cyber capabilities and its potential to exert pressure on or control Kaspersky's operations as key reasons behind the move, mirroring similar concerns for Chinese companies.

Aside from Russia's status as a foreign adversary and the risks to national security, the order mentions that "Kaspersky software allows for the capability and opportunity to install malicious software and withhold critical updates." As well as the ban on Kaspersky's anti-virus software, the government is also putting three Kaspersky brands on the Entity List, a register of individuals or organizations that are deemed a national security threat and are subject to trade restrictions.

The list includes such names as China's Huawei and Israel's NSO Group, the maker of the infamous Pegasus spyware that can exfiltrate information from a target's phone with a zero-click model. This won't be the first rodeo of its kind for Kaspersky. Back in 2017, the Department of Homeland Security ordered a ban on the use of its anti-virus and cybersecurity software for U.S. federal agencies over similar concerns in the context of Russian interference.