Why The U.S. Military Scrapped Its Real-Life Iron Man Suit

Since Marvel Comics introduced the world to the wonders of Tony Stark's red-and-gold-clad alter ego in the 1960s, superhero fans have lusted after an Iron Man suit. But they aren't the only ones — about a decade ago, the U.S. military also found itself wanting to armor its special forces troops with the ultimate supersuit.

Thus, in 2013, the idea of the Tactical Assault Light Operators Suit (TALOS) was born. A joint acquisition task force was formed to research and develop the suit for Special Operations Command (SOCOM). The bodywear was intended to be designed around an exoskeleton to elevate special operator performance in-theater. In an attempt to field the technology quickly, the task force held a "rapid prototyping event" in 2014 that turned out over 200 parts and designs.

However, despite the gung-ho nature of the pursuit, the TALOS Iron Man suit never made it across the finish line. In fact, after a few years and some serious hype, the suit was scrapped, and it now remains just a piece of science fiction. Here's why.