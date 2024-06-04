Today's NYT Connections: Hints To Help Solve Today's Game, June 4, 2024

This week in Connections started on a fairly tough note. The last two puzzles had a difficulty rating of 2.8 out of 5, which in steak terms would be medium well. Today's game isn't cooked any rarer, but we're here to make sure you get it well done. Okay, enough steak jokes; let's get into the meat of the matter.

If you're new to the game, Connections is all about figuring out and grouping words that share something in common. Your goal is to sort 16 words into four groups of four by finding the common threads, all without making more than four mistakes. The New York Times' game editors spice things up by throwing in red herrings, which are words that seem like they might belong to more than one category. The game becomes more challenging the more red herrings there are, and today's Connections has quite a few of them.

To make solving easier and keep the game fun, here's a guide to today's Connections game (Tuesday, June 4, 2024), which has a difficulty rating of 3.3. Scroll down slowly for the subtlest of hints that'll help you arrive at the answers yourself, or if you're at breaking point, jump to the end to see the solutions. We don't judge.