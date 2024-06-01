Today's NYT Connections: Hints To Help Solve Today's Game, June 1, 2024

Connections is approaching its first anniversary this June and remains one of The New York Times' most popular offerings, second only to Wordle. The puzzle challenges players to identify the strongest links between a group of words. The goal is to sort 16 words into four groups of four by identifying common threads — without making more than four mistakes.

If you're a new player, you might have noticed that the game often adds a fun (and sometimes frustrating) twist by having some words that seem to belong to more than one category. These are red herrings, and the game becomes more challenging as their number increases.

Today's game (Connections #356) has quite a few of those fishy additions, which explains its difficulty rating of 3 out of 5. If you're stuck in a rut, here's a guide to help you crack the code without (any more) mistakes. We've compiled some hints that'll help you arrive at the answers yourself, and if you prefer to cut to the chase, scroll to the bottom to see the solutions.