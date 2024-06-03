What Is Indian's Great Depression-Era 74ci Chief Motorcycle Worth Now?

While Harley-Davidson is regarded by many as America's preeminent manufacturer of motorcycles, the legendary bike maker is technically not the oldest in the continental United States. In fact, George H. Hendee founded the company that would become Indian Motorcycles in 1897, six years before William S. Harley and Arthur Davidson started making motorcycles. Hendee's company, of course, began as a bicycle manufacturer, debuting the first of its legendary line of motorcycles in 1901.

More than two decades passed before Hendee re-branded his company as Indian Motorcycles. That event came just one year after Indian debuted what would become its flagship bike, the Chief. Just a few years later, America would enter the lengthiest economic downturn in its history. Unlike many manufacturers, Indian made it through The Great Depression, doing so in part thanks to its willingness to innovate. In 1932, Indian Motorcycles produced one of its most important innovations, a four stroke, 74 cubic inch engine that debuted on its celebrated Chief build.

Though the Depression-Era market for motorcycles was hardly robust, with sleek lines and powerful engines, some have hailed the 74ci Chief as the bike that brought Indian into the modern era. That fact has, understandably, made the 74ci Chief and its Depression-age descendants sought after by those who love the Indian brand. So much so, it seems that a Depression-Era 74ci Chief in good repair could bring in well north of $60,000 for a seller on the auction circuit these days.