The Spotty Safety Record Of The Helicopter That Crashed Carrying The President Of Iran

Over the weekend, a Bell 212 helicopter operated by the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force went missing in the mountainous area of Iran's East Azerbaijan province. Seven total were onboard including the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, East Azerbaijan province governor Malek Rahmati, and religious leader Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Al-e Hashem. After a day of searching, complicated by a thick fog that's suspected to be a contributor to the incident, a crash site was found with no survivors.

This incident ignited a political firestorm and raised questions about the circumstances that led to the accident. Most of the attention has centered on the ill-fated Bell 212 helicopter itself.

The age – between 30 and 50 years old depending on different estimates from open-source intelligence sources — is just one of the several concerning details about the helicopter. For starters, the 6-9207 may not have been instrument-rated, meaning the helicopter shouldn't have flown in the intense foggy conditions on the morning of the crash. Moreover, international sanctions on spare parts mean the odds that the old Bell 212 received proper maintenance were slim. With all that in mind, the decision to fly not one, but several high-ranking officials on such an aircraft was nothing short of bewildering.

[Featured image by Shahram Sharifi via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]