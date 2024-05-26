How Much HP Does Avadi's MA-250 Engine Have? Here's What To Know (If You Can Get One)
As technological advances re-shape the way the world thinks about how we generate and use power, one clear goal is to phase out our reliance on fossil fuels and internal combustion engines, moving in favor of more efficient electric vehicles and some far more radical alternative energy sources. However, not everyone is set to so fully embrace renewable energy resources at the cost of the internal combustion engine. The design team at Avadi Engines instead seeks to revolutionize ICEs in hopes of making them smaller, lighter, and more fuel-efficient — thus making them eco-friendly options that don't require sacrificing power.
If Avadi's claims are true, they're well on the way to achieving those goals with their MA-250: A single-cylinder engine whose minimalistic form and wildly innovative design — it operates without a traditional camshaft driven valve-train — may rank it among the most fuel-efficient ICEs in the world. Surprisingly, Avadi has ensured that the MA-250's radical design can still generate an impressive level of power, with the company claiming that their (prototype) engine is capable of generating 15.8 horsepower along with 22.3 foot-pounds of torque at 3500 rpm.
While that output clearly indicates the MA-250 is not ready to power a full-sized automobile, Avadi claims the engine should be able to run a motorcycle or ATV, some generators, farm equipment, and light sport aircraft, among other things. Those uses alone should make the MA-250 engine a compelling option for consumers looking for an eco-friendly ICE to power such vehicles/devices.
An Avadi engine may be difficult to come by for consumers - for now
As for the MA-250's ability to one day power a full-sized automobile on its own, Avadi claims the engine could be scalable to the point of eventually being able to do so. Likewise, the engine's overview claims it may already be a serviceable on-board solution for generating power in electric cars and trucks.
Possibilities aside, based on its current level of practical applications, you may already be asking how you can get your hands on one of Avadi's MA-250 engines. However, the engines do not appear to be ready for purchase individually, whether through Avadi's website, or any other retail platform. Rather, when you click the "Order" tab on the Avadi site, it directs you to a contact page which essentially tells you that the engines are not-yet available for customers. The Contact page also recommends that you reach out to the Avadi team, telling them what you intend to use the engine for and what power needs are required, so they can develop a list of options available to prospective customers.
That may be a hoop many aren't interested in jumping through without the guarantee of actually purchasing an engine from Avadi. Perhaps more problematic for some potential buyers is that the cost of an MA-250 is not listed anywhere on Avadi's site, with prices potentially varying depending on a consumer's individual needs. Despite the fact that the Avadi MA-250 does not appear to be customer-ready, it still appears to be an innovative, eco-friendly engine with intriguing potential.