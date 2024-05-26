How Much HP Does Avadi's MA-250 Engine Have? Here's What To Know (If You Can Get One)

As technological advances re-shape the way the world thinks about how we generate and use power, one clear goal is to phase out our reliance on fossil fuels and internal combustion engines, moving in favor of more efficient electric vehicles and some far more radical alternative energy sources. However, not everyone is set to so fully embrace renewable energy resources at the cost of the internal combustion engine. The design team at Avadi Engines instead seeks to revolutionize ICEs in hopes of making them smaller, lighter, and more fuel-efficient — thus making them eco-friendly options that don't require sacrificing power.

If Avadi's claims are true, they're well on the way to achieving those goals with their MA-250: A single-cylinder engine whose minimalistic form and wildly innovative design — it operates without a traditional camshaft driven valve-train — may rank it among the most fuel-efficient ICEs in the world. Surprisingly, Avadi has ensured that the MA-250's radical design can still generate an impressive level of power, with the company claiming that their (prototype) engine is capable of generating 15.8 horsepower along with 22.3 foot-pounds of torque at 3500 rpm.

While that output clearly indicates the MA-250 is not ready to power a full-sized automobile, Avadi claims the engine should be able to run a motorcycle or ATV, some generators, farm equipment, and light sport aircraft, among other things. Those uses alone should make the MA-250 engine a compelling option for consumers looking for an eco-friendly ICE to power such vehicles/devices.