Who Owns DNJ Engine Components And How Did The Company Get Started?
Whether you're trying to rebuild, restore, or keep your vehicle in good running order, replacement engine parts are crucial. When looking for a specific component or even a multi-part kit, you have two options to source parts: Brick-and-mortar or online. DNJ Engine Components are widely carried by both physical auto parts stores like AutoZone and several online retailers such as Amazon and CarParts.com.
DNJ Engine Components Inc. wasn't always the company's name. In fact, starting around the early 2000s, a business called D&J Rock Products, Inc. had an active website at rockprod.com (as seen through the internet Wayback Machine) that boasted a decade of experience. This likely places the start of the company around the mid-90s.
Haskell Foruzanfar was listed as the owner of D&J Rock Products, Inc., and presumably got the American company rolling with its import engine parts. According to Panjiva.com, a report on D&J Rock Products Inc. revealed that more than 60% of the company's supply chain originates in Taiwan, with more than 26% shipping from mainland China.
A vague company history with mixed customer reviews
DNJ Engine Components claims to have over 35 years in the parts business, specializing in both American and Japanese engines for various models. But, if you go to their "About Us" page, it's surprisingly vague, with little to no details. Some internet sleuthing revealed very little information about this parts provider (other than the products they sell), and some unanswered questions remain. It's unclear why more details aren't available about this parts company, but what specifics have been uncovered might interest you when purchasing replacement engine parts. Changing out everything under the hood is definitely going to require some additional components.
The advantage of Taiwanese and Chinese-made products is that prices are typically lower, saving customers money. Look how Tesla's low-cost Model 2 EV is reportedly dead due to stiff competition from China. However, some negative customer reviews highlight quality issues, part failures, or inconsistent performance. The company website was unhelpful when attempting to uncover where today's DNJ Engine Components, Inc. parts are manufactured. Still, an automotive enthusiast who felt a bit deceived created a Facebook page titled "DNJ Engine Components made in China." The parts come in boxes adorned with American flags, Bald Eagles, and red, white, and blue colors. However, they state "Made In China" on the side of the package.
A post-2000s name and leadership change
The current name behind DNJ Engine Components Inc. is Alfonso T., who has been listed as the primary member of the organization since 2004. In April of 2013, rockprod.com featured an announcement that it is now enginecomponents.com, with a redirect to the new address, according to the Internet Wayback Machine. Considering the bald eagle logo with stars and stripes background, and the redirected link are identical to today's website, it's more than likely that D&J Rock Products, Inc. and DNJ Engine Components, Inc. are the same company.
You can watch a short video that walks through and flies over the exterior of a large parts warehouse in California. With an inventory of more than 14,000 parts in each of its thirteen distribution stores across the country, the brand is certainly poised to take over more of the market.
If you're in the market for older products, DNJ Engine Components, Inc. does carry various parts compatible with vehicles as old as 1961. If you can't find the right piece for an older GM, some tips and tricks for finding parts might come in handy. Or, if you're looking for some ideas, these game-changing engine swaps that made incredible conversions may inspire you.