Who Owns DNJ Engine Components And How Did The Company Get Started?

Whether you're trying to rebuild, restore, or keep your vehicle in good running order, replacement engine parts are crucial. When looking for a specific component or even a multi-part kit, you have two options to source parts: Brick-and-mortar or online. DNJ Engine Components are widely carried by both physical auto parts stores like AutoZone and several online retailers such as Amazon and CarParts.com.

DNJ Engine Components Inc. wasn't always the company's name. In fact, starting around the early 2000s, a business called D&J Rock Products, Inc. had an active website at rockprod.com (as seen through the internet Wayback Machine) that boasted a decade of experience. This likely places the start of the company around the mid-90s.

Haskell Foruzanfar was listed as the owner of D&J Rock Products, Inc., and presumably got the American company rolling with its import engine parts. According to Panjiva.com, a report on D&J Rock Products Inc. revealed that more than 60% of the company's supply chain originates in Taiwan, with more than 26% shipping from mainland China.