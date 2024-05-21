Samsung Galaxy Screen Looks Black And White? Here's How To Get It Back To Normal

Bigger phone screens can be harmful for your eyes, which is why features like the grayscale mode were introduced on smartphones. When enabled, this mode turns everything on your display to black and white, with varying contrasts so you can still tell a few details apart. If you use your phone a lot for reading, then utilizing a black and white or blue light filter may help reduce eye strain.

Samsung implements this in two ways — through a sleep mode, and as an accessibility option. The former helps by preventing eye strain right before you sleep and is a feature that works on an automated schedule. To disable this toggle, launch the Settings app, navigate to Modes and Routines > Sleep, and tap Turn off.

For people with vision loss or other eye-related impairments, Samsung phones and tablets have accessibility features that can turn the display black and white. To check for this, navigate to Settings > Accessibility > Vision enhancements > Color adjustment > Color correction, and then turn this toggle off.

Though it's not the same thing, dark mode may significantly alter system colors too. You can disable this by heading to the Display section in the Settings app and selecting the "Light" mode. If none of these toggles seem to fix the issue for you, ensure you don't have any third-party apps that could have been causing your phone's screen to go black and white.