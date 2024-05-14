Was Google's Big AI Announcement Ruined By OpenAI's GPT-4o?

Google just gave a keynote presentation where the company outlined all the different ways that it planned to integrate its Gemini AI into its various platforms. Its representatives presented Gemini-powered tools that would work with everything from photo and music generation to calendar management and team communication, to fundamentally changing the way people used its search engine, which is the foundation of the entire company. They also announced something called Project Astra, which is an AI agent with both voice and image recognition. It can identify visual objects and respond to both questions and requests.

It's clear that this keynote was meant to be a resounding declaration of the place that AI would be taking in the future of the company. However, it's hard not to wonder if Open AI might have taken a bit of the wind out of Google's sails before it even had a chance to leave the harbor. Open AI announced the release of Chat GPT-4o the day before Google's keynote, and it seems that it can do a lot of the same things that Project Astra can.