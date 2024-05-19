What Was The M65 Atomic Cannon And Why Was It Only Fired Once?

The nuclear era was ushered in by the United States on July 16, 1945 with the successful test of a nuclear bomb in Los Alamos, New Mexico. The military would drop the first nuclear weapons in less than a month's time after that on Hiroshima, Japan, on Aug. 6, 1945. It then hit Nagasaki on Aug. 9. The destruction would level large swaths of both cities and would cause the deaths of well over 100,000 people, though the true toll can never be calculated. But the power of nuclear weapons had been demonstrated to the world.

Not to be outdone, the Soviet Union detonated their first nuclear weapon in Kazakhstan on August 29, 1949. This effectively kicked off the nuclear arms race, which would become synonymous with the Cold War. Fears of Soviet aggression prompted the United States to develop and deploy nuclear weapons as a way to deter or counter a Soviet attack. New delivery systems for these were needed beyond just the conventional bomber and the U.S. Army specifically wanted one of its own. It would come in the form of the M65 280mm Motorized Heavy Gun, also known as Atomic Annie.