All About Harley-Davidson's Cosmic Starship Motorcycle

What's most striking offhand about the world's most expensive motorcycle — otherwise known as the Harley-Davidson Cosmic Starship — is that there are no significant modifications. It can't fly or turn into a boat, and it doesn't do that cool spinning thing that Batman's motorcycle did in "The Dark Knight." Nor is it any faster than your average Harley-Davidson V-Rod, not that there's anything average about them to begin with. This "Million Dollar Harley" has that distinction simply because it looks cool — sometimes that's all it takes.

Modern art tends to earn enormous bidding prices, and this sleek ride is no exception. According to Petersen's Harley-Davidson, this Harley was customized by renowned artist Jack Armstrong (a nephew of the one that walked on the moon). Since his paintings sometimes sell for upwards of $100 million, the most recent price of $35 million for the Cosmic Starship seems a bit tame in comparison.

The paint job features 37 layers of acrylic paint on what appears to be a bright yellow on red leopard/Jackson Pollock pattern, an ethereal style Armstrong describes as "cosmic extensionalist." It apparently involves binding himself and "the energy that coexists in inter planetary and multi-dimensional extensionalism" into the art, according to Auto Evolution.