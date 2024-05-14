5 Pieces Of Movie Tech We Wish Were Real

The linchpin of a compassionate utopia is abundance for everyone, and the "Star Trek" universe has that in the form of its "replicator." The replicator generates creates and recycles objects on demand. While it's primarily used for food, including the nectar of the gods (coffee), it can also be used to create non-food items like clothes and weapons. Characters from the franchise often make note that the food generated by a replicator doesn't taste as good as the real thing, so there's still motivation to eat actual food, but the technology essentially eliminates world hunger.

It's hard to have a world where people go hungry when you have the technology to duplicate and feed the world for free. Naturally, there would be those in the real world against replicator technology because it would drive down profits in the food industry. The replicator didn't create the utopia that is the "Star Trek" universe, however.

That world had to have compassionate, empathetic people in the majority to create such technology without the urge to capitalize on it. The only way a real-world replicator would come about and be truly beneficial in the same way it is in "Star Trek" is if somebody without a profit-oriented mind developed it. In the meantime, everyone will have to settle for the very few 3D printers that can produce anything edible currently.