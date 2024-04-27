Here's What The New Typhon Missile System That The U.S Army Just Sent To The Philippines Can Do

On April 11, the U.S. Army activated a battery of its latest ground-based missile system, Typhon, in the Philippines for the first time. It's also referred to as the Mid-Range Capability (MRC), Developed in 2020 by Lockheed Martin, Typhon went from concept to operation in just two years. This system augments the Army's capacity to hit faraway targets by deploying Tomahawk cruise missiles from land without depending on the Navy. Typhon reached the Philippines on April 7, 2024, and is currently deployed with the Long Range Fires Battalion of the U.S Army Pacific (USARPAC) 1st Multi-Domain Task Force.

Typhon's arrival affirms the U.S. military's active role in the region's dynamics, particularly concerning China. It gives us a glimpse into the Pentagon's future in the Pacific, where the Typhon has a significant role. The Typhon's current posting, along with plans of permanent basing of similar systems in strategic systems around the area reflects the U.S. effort to build a network of missile deterrence against China's influence.