Yes, You Can Add Your Apple Watch To A T-Mobile Plan (Here's How)
From fun customization options to helping you stay fit, an Apple Watch is one of the most versatile smart devices you can get your hands on. But to get the most out of its many features, you'll want to connect it to your iPhone's cell service first. While you can make phone calls and texts on your watch without the need for cell service, it will not be functional unless you have Wi-Fi or your iPhone is nearby.
Thankfully, most major providers support the Apple Watch, and setting it up is a relatively straightforward process. This is no exception for the nation's strongest 5G provider, T-Mobile, as some simple navigating and a few clicks on your iPhone will get your smartwatch connected in no time. Nevertheless, making sure you follow each step correctly is crucial to ensuring that everything works smoothly. Below are the steps you'll take to get your device set up on the T-Mobile network.
How to add your Apple Watch to a T-Mobile plan
So you got a new Apple Watch and are looking to attach it to your T-Mobile network. Doing so is easy when following the right steps. Ensure your watch is properly paired with your iPhone before putting it on your T-Mobile service.
Here's how to add your Apple Watch to T-Mobile:
- Open your iPhone and scroll right on the Home Screen.
- Open the Watch app.
- Hit OK on the Welcome to Apple Watch screen if one appears.
- Scroll down and select the Cellular option.
- Select Set Up Cellular.
- A Cellular Setup screen opens up, select Set Up Cellular.
- Two options appear. Pick Transfer if moving your existing service to a new watch and Add a New Line if adding a line to your new watch.
- Select Continue Setup.
Selecting the transfer option is also how you'd go about reactivating your plan if you need to restore your phone to factory mode. The main number under your T-Mobile plan can be used across all your Apple Watches by following these same steps.