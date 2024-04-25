Yes, You Can Add Your Apple Watch To A T-Mobile Plan (Here's How)

From fun customization options to helping you stay fit, an Apple Watch is one of the most versatile smart devices you can get your hands on. But to get the most out of its many features, you'll want to connect it to your iPhone's cell service first. While you can make phone calls and texts on your watch without the need for cell service, it will not be functional unless you have Wi-Fi or your iPhone is nearby.

Thankfully, most major providers support the Apple Watch, and setting it up is a relatively straightforward process. This is no exception for the nation's strongest 5G provider, T-Mobile, as some simple navigating and a few clicks on your iPhone will get your smartwatch connected in no time. Nevertheless, making sure you follow each step correctly is crucial to ensuring that everything works smoothly. Below are the steps you'll take to get your device set up on the T-Mobile network.