TORRAS Ostand Power Banks: Charge Safely, Charge Stylishly
It's always important to have a separate, preferably portable means of charging your iPhone from the regular power cable on standby. If you're out and about for an entire day and making extensive use of your iPhone, it's not guaranteed you'll ever get a quiet moment to sit down next to a power outlet.
There are plenty of portable power banks on the market, but the actual quality and safety of these devices can vary wildly. If you're concerned about bad power flow, then trust your phone's charging needs to an accomplished brand like TORRAS.
Since its founding in 2012, TORRAS has plied its trade in all kinds of problem-solving, life-enhancing electronics, including home appliances, car accessories, and phone accessories. On that last count, if you've got an iPhone that you want to charge up cleanly, conveniently — and perhaps most importantly, safely — TORRAS has a pair of products you'll definitely be interested in: The 5,000 and 10,000 mAh Ostand Power Banks. Don't just charge your iPhone, give it something to really stand up over.
The Ostand series: Less is more
The annoying thing about some cheaper power banks is that they take up a lot of space for what they're intended to be. You can't fit both your iPhone and a portable charger in your pocket, at least not without looking bulky or really strange while you walk. The TORRAS Ostand Series is designed to be equal parts discrete and convenient, magnetically attaching directly onto the back of your iPhone with a low-profile format. They're just large enough to give you a convenient phone grip, but just small enough to leave you plenty of pocket space.
In addition to their charging prowess, the Ostand series incorporates features from multiple major phone accessories into a seamless, all-in-one package. In addition to the charger, Ostand products feature TORRAS' proprietary UPRO fold out 360-degree kickstand for easy phone positioning. The ring shape of this fold-out stand also allows it to double as a nifty ring holder, giving you an even firmer grip on your device than the charger itself already provided.
Ostand 10,000 mAh: Charge cooler, charge safer
Have you ever had your iPhone hooked up to a power bank, either on your desk or pocket, only to find both devices have become worryingly hot after just a few minutes of charging? Cheaper power banks may have poorly-optimized power delivery and heat dissipation, causing that disconcerting heat-up.
With the Ostand 10,000 mAh model, the ol' spicy pocket is a worry of the past. Not only is the MagSafe charger designed to deliver power to your iPhone in the most optimized way possible, but the charger itself features TORRAS's patented heat dissipation systems. This makes the device both more comfortable to hold and ensures its long-term viability.
If you have a few different devices to charge simultaneously, the 10,000 mAh model has got enough power to accommodate all of them. You can send wireless power from the device directly to your phone, as well as plug in a second device with a physical cable to share power. If you've got a pair of AirPods that need some charging, the 10,000 mAh model also features a specialized trickle charging mode, specially designed for safely charging with an AirPods case.
The Ostand 10,000 mAh is available on Amazon in both black and white colorations.
Ostand 5,000 mAh: Small size, big features
Want a little more real estate in your pockets? The Ostand 5,000 mAh model might just be one of the lightest and smallest MagSafe battery packs in the world. This little wonder weighs only 4.6 ounces and measures 0.45 inches, a negligible addition to your iPhone's existing body, hooking onto the back with powerful Halbach magnets.
The secret sauce in this compact device is its high-density lithium cobalt oxide cells, allowing it to maintain its impressive charging capacity without necessitating an unwieldy design. Don't worry, though — it may be smaller than the 10,000 mAh model, but the 5,000 mAh model has all of the same convenient features; including its Aerospace-grade fold-out stand, simultaneous wireless and wired charging, and NTC sensors to defend against overheats and overloads.
The Ostand 5,000 mAh model is available on Amazon in both black and white colorations.