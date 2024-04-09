Who Makes Jira Software & What Features Does It Offer?

Jira Software is made by the Atlassian Corporation, an Australian enterprise software company that was founded in 2002 by Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, both of whom are graduates of the University of New South Wales. Also known Jira, it is a project management tool with roots in bug and issue tracking. It's aimed primarily at collaborative software development, but it can also be used for other projects where collaboration between multiple teams is key.

The name (pronounced JEE-ra) of the software is a shortened form of the Japanese word for Godzilla, Gojira. It emerged as an in-house joke about the popular bug-tracking software Bugzilla (developed by the Mozilla Foundation) that was used by Atlassian before the company developed its own such software and named it Jira. Earlier called JIRA, the tool is now called Jira Software, to disambiguate it from the other Jira-branded services that are part of the project management tool (such as Jira Align and Jira Service Management), as also to remove the confusion that it was an acronym, which was caused by the original all-caps spelling.

It's focussed on the "Agile" methodology of software development, which was envisioned in 2001 as a lightweight software development method to replace the earlier heavyweight, documentation driven "Waterfall" methods. Atlassian says the software is useful for both Agile and waterfall methodologies, but a lot of the marketing focuses on the Agile side of things. Atlassian claims that Jira Software has been used by over 65,000 companies.