How Much Money Do People Actually Make On TikTok?

When it's not in the process of getting banned in the U.S., TikTok is one of the world's largest social media platforms, with over one billion monthly users. Naturally, it didn't take long for "TikTok influencers" to become a thing, with the platform offering creators many ways to make money. The company experimented with different avenues of revenue, like the Creator Fund, before eventually settling on the Creator Rewards Program that launched in early 2024. But that begs the question: How much money do people actually make on TikTok?

Unfortunately, there isn't a quick and easy number you can find online. Most TikTok creators aren't transparent with their earnings, and monetization can drastically differ from creator to creator. According to TikTok's Creator Rewards Program, originality, play duration, audience engagement, and search value all factor into how much money people make on the platform. Plus, with TikTok being a prime destination for advertisement, third-party sponsors and brand deals also skew the numbers.

According to Business Insider, Alex Ojeda, a waterpark creator with over 8 million followers, charges at least $20,000 per sponsored video. Hunter Cordle, a lifestyle creator with nearly 5 million followers, described the money they earned through the Creativity Program Beta (an early version of the Creator Rewards Program) as "life-changing." And while they didn't reveal exact numbers, some users managed to bring in five-figure earnings each month through views and ads.