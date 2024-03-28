Are Milwaukee's RedLithium Jobsite Earbuds Any Good?

It's always bothersome to struggle to hear a phone call or listen to your music library. You could be at the jobsite, among loud machinery and somehow louder coworkers, or completing intensive tasks at home, and all you want is to get lost in the smooth sounds of soft rock or ensure you hear everything your spouse is saying during a phone call. Alas, without an earpiece of some sort, it's impossible.

Full noise-canceling headphones are a little overkill and uncomfortable over time, so you need to turn to earbuds. The question remains: Which earbuds are right for the job? If you're a Milwaukee purist, chances are the RedLithium USB Bluetooth Jobsite Earbuds have caught your eye. Why wouldn't they? Their marketing promises a "powerful and balanced audio experience" with a Jobsite Aware Mode that reduces "the intensity of loud external noises."

Despite how trustworthy and durable Milwaukee-branded tools may be, there's a disconnect between these buds and the manufacturer's signature products. Are Milwaukee's RedLithium Jobsite Earbuds any good? Unfortunately, in this case, you may consider sticking with a brand known for its quality audio devices. Out of 61 reviews on Milwaukee, the Bluetooth earbuds scored 2.9 stars out of 5.