5 Underrated Tools You Can Find At Menards

If you consider yourself a handyman or just someone with a passion for tools, there's no better feeling than finding an underrated tool perfect for your next home project. And, if you can use it long-term for subsequent work, it makes that purchase all the sweeter. Enter Menards.

Despite playing second fiddle to the likes of Lowe's and The Home Depot, Menards is still one of the largest home improvement retailers in the United States. They offer a variety of products, including furniture, outdoor equipment, paint, and, most importantly, tools. Menards has everything from tools every homeowner should have to ones that will keep your lawn and garden looking great. As with most home improvement retailers, Mendards has plenty of underrated tools in stock, although their brick-and-mortar stores are primarily in the Midwest (with locations in Wyoming, Kentucky, and West Virginia).

Thankfully, most of what Menards offers is also included in its online storefront. But we get it; most people don't have the time to scrounge through hundreds, if not thousands, of cataloged tools online, deducing which are underrated gems and which aren't worth the price. However, we've done so for you, factoring in details like job versatility and uniqueness to find some of Menards's best and most underrated tools. So, let's get started.