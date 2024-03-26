The Fish Doorbell Explained: Why This Livestream Will Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Dotted with rivers and known for its extensive canal system, the city of Utrecht in the Netherlands has been playing host to an interesting phenomenon for the past few years. It is home to the one-of-a-kind Fish Doorbell system, which, as confusing as it may sound, is precisely what it sounds like — a doorbell designed for various species of fish. We're pretty sure you have many questions. Why do fish require a doorbell? Who rings the doorbell, and what is this Fish Doorbell actually used for?

The waterways that dot Utrecht's landscape are used by various fish species to migrate upstream, where they spawn and reproduce. However, this process has been under threat for several years due to the presence of the Weerdsluis lock, a sluice gate put in place to control the flow of water through the city. This lock usually remains in the closed position during the fish migration season and has proven to be a major hindrance to the life cycle of the various fish species that swim through it.

Because it was not deemed feasible to keep a constant eye on fish migration patterns, the solution to this issue was to keep the sluice gate open at random intervals during the migration season and hope for the best. Needless to say, this system was inefficient and did not yield the desired results. However, in 2021, local ecologists hit upon a brilliant idea that would not only help the fish easily swim upstream, but also allow the Weerdsluis lock to be opened only when the fish needed it.

Enter the Fish Doorbell.